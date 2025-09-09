UAE work visa cost, processing time unveiled – September 2025

DUBAI – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) allows companies and other employers to hire individuals from foreign countries, including Pakistani citizens, for various jobs.

For this, they obtain the employer-sponsored Employment Visa for the foreign national employees from the UAE government after fulfilling all requirements.

The UAE employment or work visa serves as a residency and allows its holder to engage in jobs in the country. This type of visa is issued based on the sponsorship by the employer.

Steps for UAE Work Visa

It all begins after a foreign national signs a job contract with the UAE-based employer.

Later, the UAE-based company submits an application through Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) for work permit.

After the permit is issued, the foreign employee can travel to the UAE.

After reaching the UAE on work visa, the employee must undertake a medical fitness certificate.

The foreign nationals submit their biometric date for the Emirates ID.

Later, visa sticker is pasted on the employee’s passport.

UAE Work Visa Validity

The UAE’s mainland employment visas are valid for two years while free zone visas’ validity can range up to three years.

The work visas can be renewed if both the employer and employee agree to extend the contract.

UAE Work Visa Cost

The estimate cost of the UAE stands at AED 3,000 to AED 7,000 and its does not include the fee of Emirates ID, medical tests and insurance.

Processing Time

According to reports, the UAE work visa processing times is typically 10-15 working day. However, it can face delay in some cases.

Documents Required for UAE Work Visa

Valid passport

Passport-sized photographs

Signed employment contract

Entry permit issued by MoHRE

Medical test results

Emirates ID application

Educational or professional certificates