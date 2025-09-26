KSE-100 touches historic high of 161,181 points on last business day

KARACHI – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a remarkable bullish rally on Friday as the benchmark KSE-100 index soared to a historic level, setting a new record in the country’s equity market.

On the last trading day of the week, market sentiment remained overwhelmingly positive from the outset.

The KSE-100 index initially surged by more than 800 points and continued its upward momentum.

By mid-session, the index had gained 1,901 points to trade at 161,181 — marking the highest level in PSX history.

The sustained bullish trend reflects growing investor confidence and strong market activity amid improving economic indicators and robust corporate earnings.

Market data shows that the KSE-100 index has climbed 39 percent since the beginning of this year, while on a year-on-year basis, it has registered an exceptional growth of 96 percent.

Analysts attribute the upward momentum to increased foreign inflows, expectations of monetary easing, and optimism surrounding Pakistan’s economic outlook.

The record surge is being seen as a significant milestone for the country’s capital market.