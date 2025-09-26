BISE Lahore, other Punjab boards class 11th results 2025 date revealed

LAHORE – Intermediate Part I or class 11th students of the Punjab boards are anxiously waiting for the result for annual examinations 2025.

Class 11th results from all the nine Punjab boards as they reflect students’ performance in the annual papers. These results influence admissions to universities, scholarships, and future career paths.

Strong performance can open doors to professional programs like engineering, medicine, and business, shaping students’ academic and professional journeys.

Class 11th Results Date

The Punjab boards will announce the class 11th results 2025 on October 15.

Check Inter Part 2 Results via Website

Students can check their intermediate part 1 or FA, FSC, ICS or I.Com part 1 results through official websites of their respective educational boards. Following is the list of the boards:

BISE Lahore

BISE Faisalabad

BISE Gujranwala

BISE Multan

BISE DG Khan

BISE Rawalpindi

BISE Sargodha

BISE Bahawalpur

BISE Sahiwal

Check Class 11 Results via SMS

Students can get their annual results for intermediate part I by sending SMS to a dedicated code. Following is the complete list of SMS code for all nine BISE in Punjab:

BISE Lahore: 800291

BISE Gujranwala: 800299

BISE Rawalpindi: 800296

BISE Multan: 800293

BISE Sahiwal: 800292

BISE Faisalabad: 800240

BISE Sargodha: 800290

BISE DG Khan: 800295

BISE Bahawalpur: 800298

Students can check their results by sending their roll number to the SMS codes of their respective boards

Results through Gazette

The third way to check the results is gazette, which is issued by the boards on the result day. You can also download the complete copy of gazette to find the results in case you forget your roll number.