BISE Lahore, other Punjab boards class 11th results 2025 date revealed

LAHORE – Intermediate Part I or class 11th students of the Punjab boards are anxiously waiting for the result for annual examinations 2025.
Class 11th results from all the nine Punjab boards as they reflect students’ performance in the annual papers. These results influence admissions to universities, scholarships, and future career paths.
Strong performance can open doors to professional programs like engineering, medicine, and business, shaping students’ academic and professional journeys.
Class 11th Results Date
The Punjab boards will announce the class 11th results 2025 on October 15.
Check Inter Part 2 Results via Website
Students can check their intermediate part 1 or FA, FSC, ICS or I.Com part 1 results through official websites of their respective educational boards. Following is the list of the boards:
BISE Lahore
BISE Faisalabad
BISE Gujranwala
BISE Multan
BISE DG Khan
BISE Rawalpindi
BISE Sargodha
BISE Bahawalpur
BISE Sahiwal
Check Class 11 Results via SMS
Students can get their annual results for intermediate part I by sending SMS to a dedicated code. Following is the complete list of SMS code for all nine BISE in Punjab:
BISE Lahore: 800291
BISE Gujranwala: 800299
BISE Rawalpindi: 800296
BISE Multan: 800293
BISE Sahiwal: 800292
BISE Faisalabad: 800240
BISE Sargodha: 800290
BISE DG Khan: 800295
BISE Bahawalpur: 800298
Students can check their results by sending their roll number to the SMS codes of their respective boards
Results through Gazette
The third way to check the results is gazette, which is issued by the boards on the result day. You can also download the complete copy of gazette to find the results in case you forget your roll number.