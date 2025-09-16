Bank statement update for Pakistanis seeking 60-day stay in Finland on Schengen visa

ISLAMABAD – Finland is used dubbed as adventurous and safe Nordic country and it offers a blend of stunning natural beauty, unique culture and peaceful atmosphere, making it captivating travel destination.

Visitors are drawn to its vast forests, thousands of crystal-clear lakes, and the magical Northern Lights visible in Lapland.

Helsinki, the capital, blends modern design with historical charm, while Finnish saunas offer a traditional way to relax.

In winter, activities like husky sledding, skiing, and snowshoeing attract adventure seekers. Summer brings endless daylight and festivals.

Finland Schengen Visa from Pakistan

Pakistani nationals are required to obtain the Finland short-term Schengen visa to explore the European country as a tourist.

Here in Pakistan, the applicants are required to visit the VFS Global application center in Islamabad, Karachi, or Lahore to submit their visa application in person. Before visiting the centre, you are required to book an online appointment.

Documents Required to Finland Visa

Following are the documents required for the Finland visit visa:

A completed and duly signed Schengen visa application form

A valid Passport

Passport-sized Photographs

Return air ticket

Proof of Accommodation: Hotel bookings or a sponsorship letter if staying with a host.

Bank statements for the last six months showing sufficient funds for the trip

Valid travel insurance with minimum coverage of €30,000

The applicant may also need to submit a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from his/her employer or other things

Bank Statement for Finland Schengen Visa from Pakistan

The visa applicants need to have available funds of at least €50 for each day of their intended stay in Finland.

If you want to stay there for two months or 60 days, you will required to show €3,000 in your account.

As of September 16, one euro is equal to Rs332.5. So the applicant will need to have at least one million rupees in the account to prove the funds at the time of submitting application.