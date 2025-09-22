UAE shares major update about ban on visit, work visas

ABU DHABI – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has expanded list of countries facing ban on visit and work visas, reports claimed on Monday.

The Gulf country, which has emerged as popular tourist destination and attractive investment country, has reported banned visas for citizens of nine countries, located in Africa and Asia regions.

The UAE administration has suspended processing of visa applications submitted by the citizens from these nine countries.

UAE Visa Ban Countries

Reports said the ban has been imposed on nationals of Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Yemen, Lebanon, Uganda, Sudan, Somalia, Cameroon and Libya.

The Arab country has not officially shared any reason behind the move while reports claimed that the ban has been imposed due to security concerns.

Here is a completely paraphrased, copyright-free news story based on the information you provided:

The United Arab Emirates, often ranked among the world’s safest countries, has seen a consistent increase in its population over recent years.

This rise is attributed not only to the country’s strong safety record but also to its welcoming environment for foreign professionals, inclusive legal framework, and abundant career opportunities.

As of 2025, the UAE is home to a remarkably diverse population representing more than 200 nationalities.

Research by the GMI Team shows that expatriates make up the vast majority, with approximately 10.04 million foreign residents, compared to around 1.31 million Emirati nationals.

This unique demographic blend plays a vital role in shaping the UAE’s economy, society, and cultural landscape, contributing to the country’s continued development and global appeal.