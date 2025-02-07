Toyota Yaris Latest Price Update for 2025 and Easy Installment Plans

Pakistan’s auto market saw several four-wheelers and Toyota and Honda led the car market, with Yaris being the frontrunner vehicle of the brand. The car is known for its reliability, performance, and affordability, despite having strong competition with Honda City.

Yaris is a top choice, known for its longevity, fuel efficiency, and low maintenance costs, making it hit choice among families and businesses. Honda Civic offers more stylish and premium option, appreciated for its smooth driving experience and modern features. Toyota Yaris has quickly become a contender in the market due to its modern features and practicality.

Toyota Yaris Price in Pakistan 2025

Models Price Yaris GLI MT 1.3 4,479,000 Yaris ATIV MT 1.3 4,730,000 Yaris GLI CVT 1.3 4,760,000 Yaris ATIV CVT 1.3 5,604,000 Yaris ATIV X CVT 1.5 Beige Interior 6,255,000 Yaris ATIV X CVT 1.5 Black Interior 6,319,000

The car attracted attention with its sleek design and value-for-money proposition, competing with established names in sedan segment. These vehicles are chosen by many for their comfort, practicality, and availability of spare parts.

Toyota Yaris can still be a solid choice, especially for those seeking a reliable, fuel-efficient, and affordable vehicle. The car’s reputation for reliability ensures that the Yaris will be a durable option with low maintenance costs over time. Despite all cool features, it’s still a great choice for city driving and holds its value well. However, if you’re looking for more power or additional passenger space, you might want to consider other options. Ultimately, the Yaris is a dependable, cost-effective vehicle that’s worth considering if those factors align with your needs.

Toyota Installment Plans 2025

As price of Toyota Yaris base models starts at Rs4.5 million, the car is available on easy Installment Plans, and you can get the car on low interest rates.

Yaris 1.3 ATIV MT

Detail Value Price of Vehicle Rs. 4,730,000 Upfront Payment Rs. 1,422,100 Security Deposit (30%) Rs. 1,419,000 Processing Fee Rs. 3,100 Total Upfront Rs. 1,422,100 Monthly Payment Rs. 79,531 Number of Months 60 Includes Rental & Takaful, Processing Charges plus FED

Yaris 1.3 ATIV CVT

Detail Value Price of Vehicle Rs. 5,604,000 Upfront Payment Rs. 1,684,300 Security Deposit (30%) Rs. 1,681,200 Processing Fee Rs. 3,100 Total Upfront Rs. 1,684,300 Monthly Payment Rs. 93,155 Number of Months 60 Includes Rental & Takaful, Processing Charges plus FED

Yaris 1.5L ATIV X CVT

Detail Value Price of Vehicle Rs. 6,255,000 Upfront Payment Rs. 1,879,600 Security Deposit (30%) Rs. 1,876,500 Processing Fee Rs. 3,100 Total Upfront Rs. 1,879,600 Monthly Payment Rs. 103,303 Number of Months 60 Includes Rental & Takaful, Processing Charges plus FED

NOTE: The following are with Meezan Bank, please check other price options to compare rates