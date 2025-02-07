AGL45.25▼ -0.98 (-0.02%)AIRLINK184.92▼ -0.27 (0.00%)BOP9.61▼ -0.32 (-0.03%)CNERGY7.26▼ -0.03 (0.00%)DCL8.26▼ -0.26 (-0.03%)DFML46.18▲ 0.47 (0.01%)DGKC102.13▼ -0.4 (0.00%)FCCL36.43▼ -0.21 (-0.01%)FFL14.34▼ -0.19 (-0.01%)HUBC126.41▼ -0.42 (0.00%)HUMNL12.8▼ -0.27 (-0.02%)KEL4.29▼ -0.03 (-0.01%)KOSM5.94▼ -0.12 (-0.02%)MLCF42.27▼ -0.62 (-0.01%)NBP72.44▲ 2.11 (0.03%)OGDC198.51▲ 3.07 (0.02%)PAEL37.75▼ -0.21 (-0.01%)PIBTL7.74▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)PPL168.09▲ 0.2 (0.00%)PRL32.75▼ -1.27 (-0.04%)PTC22.42▼ -0.09 (0.00%)SEARL101.88▼ -2.09 (-0.02%)TELE8.17▲ 0.15 (0.02%)TOMCL32.92▲ 0.08 (0.00%)TPLP11.7▲ 0.07 (0.01%)TREET20.01▲ 0.12 (0.01%)TRG66.12▼ -0.04 (0.00%)UNITY30.12▼ -1.24 (-0.04%)WTL1.53▲ 0.01 (0.01%)

Toyota Yaris Latest Price Update for 2025 and Easy Installment Plans

Toyota Yaris Latest Price Update For 2025 And Easy Installment Plans
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

Pakistan’s auto market saw several four-wheelers and Toyota and Honda led the car market, with Yaris being the frontrunner vehicle of the brand. The car is known for its reliability, performance, and affordability, despite having strong competition with Honda City.

Yaris is a top choice, known for its longevity, fuel efficiency, and low maintenance costs, making it hit choice among families and businesses. Honda Civic offers more stylish and premium option, appreciated for its smooth driving experience and modern features. Toyota Yaris has quickly become a contender in the market due to its modern features and practicality.

Toyota Yaris Price in Pakistan 2025

Models  Price
Yaris GLI MT 1.3 4,479,000
Yaris ATIV MT 1.3 4,730,000
Yaris GLI CVT 1.3 4,760,000
Yaris ATIV CVT 1.3 5,604,000
Yaris ATIV X CVT 1.5 Beige Interior 6,255,000
Yaris ATIV X CVT 1.5 Black Interior 6,319,000

The car attracted attention with its sleek design and value-for-money proposition, competing with established names in sedan segment. These vehicles are chosen by many for their comfort, practicality, and availability of spare parts.

Toyota Yaris can still be a solid choice, especially for those seeking a reliable, fuel-efficient, and affordable vehicle. The car’s reputation for reliability ensures that the Yaris will be a durable option with low maintenance costs over time. Despite all cool features, it’s still a great choice for city driving and holds its value well. However, if you’re looking for more power or additional passenger space, you might want to consider other options. Ultimately, the Yaris is a dependable, cost-effective vehicle that’s worth considering if those factors align with your needs.

Toyota Installment Plans 2025

As price of Toyota Yaris base models starts at Rs4.5 million, the car is available on easy Installment Plans, and you can get the car on low interest rates.

Yaris 1.3 ATIV MT 

Detail Value
Price of Vehicle Rs. 4,730,000
Upfront Payment Rs. 1,422,100
Security Deposit (30%) Rs. 1,419,000
Processing Fee Rs. 3,100
Total Upfront Rs. 1,422,100
Monthly Payment Rs. 79,531
Number of Months 60
Includes Rental & Takaful, Processing Charges plus FED

Yaris 1.3 ATIV CVT 

Detail Value
Price of Vehicle Rs. 5,604,000
Upfront Payment Rs. 1,684,300
Security Deposit (30%) Rs. 1,681,200
Processing Fee Rs. 3,100
Total Upfront Rs. 1,684,300
Monthly Payment Rs. 93,155
Number of Months 60
Includes Rental & Takaful, Processing Charges plus FED

Yaris 1.5L ATIV X CVT 

Detail Value
Price of Vehicle Rs. 6,255,000
Upfront Payment Rs. 1,879,600
Security Deposit (30%) Rs. 1,876,500
Processing Fee Rs. 3,100
Total Upfront Rs. 1,879,600
Monthly Payment Rs. 103,303
Number of Months 60
Includes Rental & Takaful, Processing Charges plus FED

NOTE: The following are with Meezan Bank, please check other price options to compare rates

Suzuki Alto 2025 Price Update in Pakistan for Filers and Non-Filers

 

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Automobile

Suzuki Alto 2025 Price Update in Pakistan for Filers and Non-Filers

  • Automobile

Zero Markup Installment Plans for Honda CD70, CG125, and Pridor Feb 2025

  • Automobile

Latest Price, Installment Plans for Toyota Corolla Grande in Pakistan Feb 2025 Update

  • Automobile

Toyota Yaris 1.3 5-Year Installment Plan in Pakistan 2025

Recomended

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer