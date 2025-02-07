Toyota Yaris Latest Price Update for 2025 and Easy Installment Plans

Pakistan’s auto market saw several four-wheelers and Toyota and Honda led the car market, with Yaris being the frontrunner vehicle of the brand. The car is known for its reliability, performance, and affordability, despite having strong competition with Honda City.
Yaris is a top choice, known for its longevity, fuel efficiency, and low maintenance costs, making it hit choice among families and businesses. Honda Civic offers more stylish and premium option, appreciated for its smooth driving experience and modern features. Toyota Yaris has quickly become a contender in the market due to its modern features and practicality.
Toyota Yaris Price in Pakistan 2025
|Models
|Price
|Yaris GLI MT 1.3
|4,479,000
|Yaris ATIV MT 1.3
|4,730,000
|Yaris GLI CVT 1.3
|4,760,000
|Yaris ATIV CVT 1.3
|5,604,000
|Yaris ATIV X CVT 1.5 Beige Interior
|6,255,000
|Yaris ATIV X CVT 1.5 Black Interior
|6,319,000
The car attracted attention with its sleek design and value-for-money proposition, competing with established names in sedan segment. These vehicles are chosen by many for their comfort, practicality, and availability of spare parts.
Toyota Yaris can still be a solid choice, especially for those seeking a reliable, fuel-efficient, and affordable vehicle. The car’s reputation for reliability ensures that the Yaris will be a durable option with low maintenance costs over time. Despite all cool features, it’s still a great choice for city driving and holds its value well. However, if you’re looking for more power or additional passenger space, you might want to consider other options. Ultimately, the Yaris is a dependable, cost-effective vehicle that’s worth considering if those factors align with your needs.
Toyota Installment Plans 2025
As price of Toyota Yaris base models starts at Rs4.5 million, the car is available on easy Installment Plans, and you can get the car on low interest rates.
Yaris 1.3 ATIV MT
|Detail
|Value
|Price of Vehicle
|Rs. 4,730,000
|Upfront Payment
|Rs. 1,422,100
|Security Deposit (30%)
|Rs. 1,419,000
|Processing Fee
|Rs. 3,100
|Total Upfront
|Rs. 1,422,100
|Monthly Payment
|Rs. 79,531
|Number of Months
|60
|Includes
|Rental & Takaful, Processing Charges plus FED
Yaris 1.3 ATIV CVT
|Detail
|Value
|Price of Vehicle
|Rs. 5,604,000
|Upfront Payment
|Rs. 1,684,300
|Security Deposit (30%)
|Rs. 1,681,200
|Processing Fee
|Rs. 3,100
|Total Upfront
|Rs. 1,684,300
|Monthly Payment
|Rs. 93,155
|Number of Months
|60
|Includes
|Rental & Takaful, Processing Charges plus FED
Yaris 1.5L ATIV X CVT
|Detail
|Value
|Price of Vehicle
|Rs. 6,255,000
|Upfront Payment
|Rs. 1,879,600
|Security Deposit (30%)
|Rs. 1,876,500
|Processing Fee
|Rs. 3,100
|Total Upfront
|Rs. 1,879,600
|Monthly Payment
|Rs. 103,303
|Number of Months
|60
|Includes
|Rental & Takaful, Processing Charges plus FED
NOTE: The following are with Meezan Bank, please check other price options to compare rates
