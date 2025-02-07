AMAN-25 Naval drills start in Pakistan with focus on maritime security, global peace

KARACHI – Naval forces of at least sixty nation flocked to Pakistan for AMAN-25 Naval Exercise which focuses on theme “Secure Seas; Prosperous Future.” AMAN Dialogue brings together global naval and coast guard leaders to discuss regional security challenges.

With naval ships, aircraft, special operations forces, and various security demonstrations, AMAN drills will feature maritime security exercises like anti-piracy, counter-terrorism, and gunnery drills, with an International Fleet Review as a major highlight.

The exercise aimed to address several pressing security challenges in Indian Ocean, such as piracy, drug trafficking, non-state actors, strategic competition, climate change, and emerging technologies, including AI and unmanned systems. The dialogue will also discuss the growing importance of the blue economy and the need for international cooperation to ensure long-term maritime stability and prosperity.

AMAN-25 naval exercise

He emphasized unprecedented participation as testament to the world’s shared desire for peace. He highlighted strategic importance of AMAN Dialogue, which was initiated by Pakistan’s naval chief to foster deeper cooperation between naval and defense leaders globally.

Saudi military attaché in Islamabad Brig. (Staff) Bander Hamad S. Al-Hokubani attended the event, expressing Royal Saudi Navy’s pride in being part of the exercise, underscoring their commitment to securing the seas and enhancing ties with other nations.

First phase will feature several operations, including search-and-rescue missions, live weapon exercises, and an international fleet review. Special operations demonstrations by the Pakistan Navy’s Special Service Group (SSG) and Pak Marines, as well as professional discussions and ship visits, are also on the agenda.