Latest Price, Installment Plans for Toyota Corolla Grande in Pakistan Feb 2025 Update

KARACHI – If you are looking to get your hand on Toyota Altis, you can consider several easy installment plan including below mentioned plan for month of February 2025. Corolla Altis remains among top cars known for its exceptional performance, fuel efficiency, and reliability, despite higher price tag.
With flexible down payment options and easy installment plans, you can drive home your new Toyota Corolla. The car remains among famous sedans, holding its place as a top competitor to Honda and other companies. Known for its exceptional reliability and low maintenance, Corolla continues to be a trusted option, but recent price hikes have raised the cost of the car significantly.
In 2025, Corolla’s Grande cost over Rs7.5 million while base mode price starts from Rs5.9 million.
Corolla Grande Installment Plans 2025
Corolla X Altis Grande CVT-I 1.8
|Attribute
|Details
|Vehicle Details
|Corolla X Altis Grande CVT-I 1.8 (Beige Interior) (1798CC)
|Price of Vehicle
|Rs. 7,509,000
|Upfront Payment (30%)
|Rs. 2,252,700
|Security Deposit (30%)
|Rs. 2,252,700
|Processing Fee
|Rs. 3,100
|Total Upfront Payment
|Rs. 2,255,800
|Monthly Payment (60 months)
|Rs. 122,850
|Notes
|Includes rental and takaful, processing charges plus FED
Corolla X 1.8 CVT-i
|Attribute
|Details
|Vehicle Details
|Corolla X 1.8 CVT-i (1798CC)
|Price of Vehicle
|Rs. 6,889,000
|Upfront Payment (30%)
|Rs. 2,066,700
|Security Deposit (30%)
|Rs. 2,066,700
|Processing Fee
|Rs. 3,100
|Total Upfront Payment
|Rs. 2,069,800
|Monthly Payment (60 months)
|Rs. 113,185
|Notes
|Includes rental and takaful, processing charges plus FED
Corolla X 1.6 CVT-i
|Attribute
|Details
|Vehicle Details
|Corolla X 1.6 CVT-i (1598CC)
|Price of Vehicle
|Rs. 6,559,000
|Upfront Payment (30%)
|Rs. 1,967,700
|Security Deposit (30%)
|Rs. 1,967,700
|Processing Fee
|Rs. 3,100
|Total Upfront Payment
|Rs. 1,970,800
|Monthly Payment (60 months)
|Rs. 108,041
|Notes
|Includes rental and takaful, processing charges plus FED
Corolla Altis Price in Pakistan 2025
|Models
|Price
|Corolla Altis X Manual 1.6
|PKR 5,969,000
|Corolla Altis 1.6 X CVT-i
|PKR 6,559,000
|Corolla Altis X CVT-i 1.8
|PKR 6,889,000
|Corolla Altis 1.6 X CVT-i Special Edition
|PKR 7,189,000
|Corolla Altis Grande X CVT-i 1.8 Beige Interior
|PKR 7,509,000
|Corolla Altis Grande X CVT-i 1.8 Black Interior
|PKR 7,549,000