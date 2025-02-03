Latest Price, Installment Plans for Toyota Corolla Grande in Pakistan Feb 2025 Update

KARACHI – If you are looking to get your hand on Toyota Altis, you can consider several easy installment plan including below mentioned plan for month of February 2025. Corolla Altis remains among top cars known for its exceptional performance, fuel efficiency, and reliability, despite higher price tag.

With flexible down payment options and easy installment plans, you can drive home your new Toyota Corolla. The car remains among famous sedans, holding its place as a top competitor to Honda and other companies. Known for its exceptional reliability and low maintenance, Corolla continues to be a trusted option, but recent price hikes have raised the cost of the car significantly.

In 2025, Corolla’s Grande cost over Rs7.5 million while base mode price starts from Rs5.9 million.

Corolla Grande Installment Plans 2025

Corolla X Altis Grande CVT-I 1.8

Attribute Details Vehicle Details Corolla X Altis Grande CVT-I 1.8 (Beige Interior) (1798CC) Price of Vehicle Rs. 7,509,000 Upfront Payment (30%) Rs. 2,252,700 Security Deposit (30%) Rs. 2,252,700 Processing Fee Rs. 3,100 Total Upfront Payment Rs. 2,255,800 Monthly Payment (60 months) Rs. 122,850 Notes Includes rental and takaful, processing charges plus FED

Corolla X 1.8 CVT-i

Attribute Details Vehicle Details Corolla X 1.8 CVT-i (1798CC) Price of Vehicle Rs. 6,889,000 Upfront Payment (30%) Rs. 2,066,700 Security Deposit (30%) Rs. 2,066,700 Processing Fee Rs. 3,100 Total Upfront Payment Rs. 2,069,800 Monthly Payment (60 months) Rs. 113,185 Notes Includes rental and takaful, processing charges plus FED

Corolla X 1.6 CVT-i

Attribute Details Vehicle Details Corolla X 1.6 CVT-i (1598CC) Price of Vehicle Rs. 6,559,000 Upfront Payment (30%) Rs. 1,967,700 Security Deposit (30%) Rs. 1,967,700 Processing Fee Rs. 3,100 Total Upfront Payment Rs. 1,970,800 Monthly Payment (60 months) Rs. 108,041 Notes Includes rental and takaful, processing charges plus FED

Corolla Altis Price in Pakistan 2025