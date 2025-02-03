AGL48.7▼ -1.87 (-0.04%)AIRLINK192.46▼ -3.92 (-0.02%)BOP10.23▲ 0.12 (0.01%)CNERGY7.53▼ -0.22 (-0.03%)DCL8.66▼ -0.02 (0.00%)DFML47.68▼ -1.18 (-0.02%)DGKC106.98▼ -0.47 (0.00%)FCCL38.1▲ 0 (0.00%)FFL15.41▼ -0.33 (-0.02%)HUBC128.08▼ -2.3 (-0.02%)HUMNL13.77▲ 0.04 (0.00%)KEL4.44▼ -0.16 (-0.03%)KOSM6.21▲ 0.02 (0.00%)MLCF44.62▼ -0.23 (-0.01%)NBP70.52▼ -0.32 (0.00%)OGDC202.69▼ -3.82 (-0.02%)PAEL37.95▼ -1.82 (-0.05%)PIBTL7.84▼ -0.15 (-0.02%)PPL175.05▼ -3.86 (-0.02%)PRL37.34▼ -1.59 (-0.04%)PTC23.45▼ -0.86 (-0.04%)SEARL104.89▼ -4.38 (-0.04%)TELE8.27▼ -0.26 (-0.03%)TOMCL33.58▼ -0.19 (-0.01%)TPLP12.13▼ -0.01 (0.00%)TREET21.41▼ -0.8 (-0.04%)TRG63.98▼ -0.78 (-0.01%)UNITY30.68▲ 0.06 (0.00%)WTL1.63▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Latest Price, Installment Plans for Toyota Corolla Grande in Pakistan Feb 2025 Update

KARACHI – If you are looking to get your hand on Toyota Altis, you can consider several easy installment plan including below mentioned plan for month of February 2025. Corolla Altis remains among top cars known for its exceptional performance, fuel efficiency, and reliability, despite higher price tag.

With flexible down payment options and easy installment plans,  you can drive home your new Toyota Corolla. The car remains among famous sedans, holding its place as a top competitor to Honda and other companies. Known for its exceptional reliability and low maintenance, Corolla continues to be a trusted option, but recent price hikes have raised the cost of the car significantly.

In 2025, Corolla’s Grande cost over Rs7.5 million while base mode price starts from Rs5.9 million.

Corolla Grande Installment Plans 2025

Corolla X Altis Grande CVT-I 1.8

Attribute Details
Vehicle Details Corolla X Altis Grande CVT-I 1.8 (Beige Interior) (1798CC)
Price of Vehicle Rs. 7,509,000
Upfront Payment (30%) Rs. 2,252,700
Security Deposit (30%) Rs. 2,252,700
Processing Fee Rs. 3,100
Total Upfront Payment Rs. 2,255,800
Monthly Payment (60 months) Rs. 122,850
Notes Includes rental and takaful, processing charges plus FED

Corolla X 1.8 CVT-i

Attribute Details
Vehicle Details Corolla X 1.8 CVT-i (1798CC)
Price of Vehicle Rs. 6,889,000
Upfront Payment (30%) Rs. 2,066,700
Security Deposit (30%) Rs. 2,066,700
Processing Fee Rs. 3,100
Total Upfront Payment Rs. 2,069,800
Monthly Payment (60 months) Rs. 113,185
Notes Includes rental and takaful, processing charges plus FED

Corolla X 1.6 CVT-i

Attribute Details
Vehicle Details Corolla X 1.6 CVT-i (1598CC)
Price of Vehicle Rs. 6,559,000
Upfront Payment (30%) Rs. 1,967,700
Security Deposit (30%) Rs. 1,967,700
Processing Fee Rs. 3,100
Total Upfront Payment Rs. 1,970,800
Monthly Payment (60 months) Rs. 108,041
Notes Includes rental and takaful, processing charges plus FED

Corolla Altis Price in Pakistan 2025

Models Price
Corolla Altis X Manual 1.6 PKR 5,969,000
 Corolla Altis 1.6 X CVT-i PKR 6,559,000
Corolla Altis X CVT-i 1.8 PKR 6,889,000
Corolla Altis 1.6 X CVT-i Special Edition PKR 7,189,000
Corolla Altis Grande X CVT-i 1.8 Beige Interior PKR 7,509,000
Corolla Altis Grande X CVT-i 1.8 Black Interior PKR 7,549,000

Web Desk (Lahore)

