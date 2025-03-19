Torkham border: Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to ceasefire by flag meeting today

PESHAWAR – Pakistan and Afghanistan agreed to ceasefire by flag meeting at Torkham border on Wednesday (today).

The flag meeting between the officials of Pakistan and Afghanistan confirmed the decisions made by the joint jirga of both countries, and it was decided to reopen the Torkham trade crossing for the movement of cargo vehicles today.

The security sources revealed that the location of the flag meeting between the officials of both countries was changed. The flag meeting was originally scheduled to be held at the Torkham border within Pakistani territory; however, at the insistence of Afghan authorities, the venue was changed, and the Pakistani delegation went to the Afghan Customs Station for the meeting.

The security sources stated that the flag meeting took place at the Afghan Customs House adjacent to the Torkham border, with the Pakistani delegation led by Colonel Asim Kiani, the Commandant of Khyber Rifles.

During the flag meeting, the decisions of the joint jirga were confirmed, and it was decided to restore the Torkham trade crossing for the movement of cargo vehicles on today

The sources said that the formal movement of cargo vehicles would begin by 4pm today. However, pedestrian movement would be postponed for two to three days due to damage caused to the Torkham immigration system from Afghan forces’ gunfire.

The sources said that the pedestrian movement would remain suspended until the immigration system is repaired. Only Afghan patients would be allowed emergency travel to Pakistan.

The border closure has been causing a daily loss of 3 million dollars to the Pakistani treasury. The closure of the trade crossing over the past 25 days has resulted in a loss of 75 million dollars.