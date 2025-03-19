Pak-Afghan Torkham trade route reopens today after closure of 25 days

PESHAWAR – The Torkham trade route between Pakistan and Afghanistan is set to be reopened today (Wednesday) after a hiatus of 25 days.

The head of the Pakistani Jirga, Javad Hussain Kazmi, stated that the Afghan authorities have agreed to end the disputed construction at the border.

Kazmi added that a flag meeting will be held at the Torkham border at 9 am between the officials of the both sides, and after the meeting, the trade route will be opened.

He further stated that the ceasefire will remain in place until the JCC meeting. Pakistani security authorities have also expressed satisfaction with the decision made by Afghan authorities.

The closure of the Torkham border has plunged the annual trade volume between Pakistan and Afghanistan by $1 billion.

The closure of the Torkham border has caused a reduction in the annual trade volume between the neighbouring countries from $2.5 billion to $1.5 billion.

Customs officials have stated that the closure of the Torkham trade route resulted in a daily loss of $3 million.

More than three weeks ago, tensions erupted due to construction by Afghan forces near the Torkham border, leading to the complete closure of the border for all types of traffic.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has been urging Afghanistan authorities to stop using of their land for terrorism activities in Pakistan.