Top Selling Cars in Pakistan in September 2025; Full Sales report here

ISLAMABAD –Pakistan’s automobile industry continues to show strong dynamics, with major shifts in production and sales across different vehicle segments.
The latest figures for July to September 2025 show that subcompact cars like Alto continue to dominate sales, in light of affordability and fuel efficiency as key drivers. Toyota and Honda remain strong in the 1300cc+ segment, appealing to urban families and executives. Suzuki Every also shows growing interest in versatile, multi-purpose vehicles.
Top Selling Cars in Pakistan
|Category
|Sept’25
|Cumulative
|1300cc and Above
|Honda Cars (Civic & City)
|1,939
|4,076
|1,977
|3,819
|Suzuki Swift
|1,194
|3,433
|1,403
|3,398
|Toyota (Corolla, Yaris & Corolla Cross)
|2,708
|7,806
|2,605
|7,570
|Hyundai Elantra
|222
|652
|131
|417
|Hyundai Sonata
|63
|289
|58
|182
|BAIC D20
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Sub-Total (1300cc +)
|6,326
|16,456
|6,224
|15,442
|1000cc
|Suzuki Cultus
|517
|1,216
|427
|1,163
|Suzuki WagonR
|0
|0
|6
|53
|Sub-Total (1000cc)
|517
|1,216
|433
|1,216
|Below 1000cc
|Suzuki Bolan
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Suzuki Alto
|6,319
|17,365
|4,718
|11,238
|Suzuki Every
|476
|1,002
|606
|1,327
|Sub-Total (Below 1000cc)
|6,795
|18,367
|5,643
|12,565
The mid-size and premium sedan market saw Toyota maintaining a stronghold. Production of Toyota’s models, including Corolla, Yaris, and Corolla Cross, reached 7,806 units in the July–September 2025 quarter, with sales close behind at 7,570 units.
Honda’s Civic and City models also performed well, with a cumulative production of 4,076 units and sales of 3,819 units, showing a slight slowdown in August but rebounding in September.
Hyundai’s offerings, Elantra and Sonata, saw modest numbers, with combined sales of 599 units, reflecting a smaller share in the premium sedan market.
1000cc segment continues to be dominated by Suzuki. Suzuki Cultus recorded 1,216 units produced and 1,163 units sold in the latest quarter. The WagonR, however, saw a decline in production, with only 53 units sold, reflecting shifting consumer preferences.
Subcompact vehicles under 1000cc remain the backbone of Pakistan’s passenger car market. Suzuki Alto led the segment with 17,365 units produced and 11,238 units sold in Q3 2025. Notably, the new Suzuki Every gained traction with 1,002 units produced and 1,327 units sold, hinting at growing demand for small MPVs.
Suzuki Bolan, traditionally popular for commercial use, did not see production data for this quarter, indicating a potential pause in manufacturing.
