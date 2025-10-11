TLP Protests: Routes to avoid in Islamabad, Rawalpindi this weekend

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad and Rawalpindi brace for massive protests as march by Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) advances while authorities seal multiple roads in twin cities.

Containers have been placed to block major routes, including Murree Road, Faizabad Interchange, Margalla Road, and several key intersections, while major motorways remain partially open.

TP Protests

Islamabad Police issued an advisory stating that routes from Zero Point to Islamabad Expressway and from Margalla Road to Iran and Margalla Avenue are closed.

Other affected areas include Bhara Kahu, Serena Chowk, Moti Mahal Chowk, Shamsabad, Adyala Road Flyover, Peshawar Road, Dhok Kala Khan, IJP Road, Khanna Pul, and Chak Madad. Motorways from Islamabad to Peshawar and Kot Momin remain operational, while the M-16 Swat Motorway and the Islamabad–Peshawar and Islamabad–Lahore GT Roads are closed.

A comprehensive security plan has been activated in the federal capital, involving Islamabad Police, Rangers, Frontier Corps, and Punjab Police. Over 5,500 personnel, including 3,500 federal police officers, will be deployed at city entry and exit points. Five SSPs and six SPs will also oversee operations.

TLP participants are rallying to capitla against Israel and currently in Lahore, where clashes reportedly occurred with police in Shahdara. TLP claimed that several protesters were injured in firing incidents and alleged the detention of the party chief Saad Rizvi’s wife and daughters. Independent sources could not verify these claims, and the police have not issued an official statement.

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry rejected the TLP’s allegations, stating that no force was used by authorities. He claimed that TLP members fired in the air and caused property damage. Chaudhry added that only around 2,000 workers participated in the Lahore rally, and dispersing them was not a major challenge.