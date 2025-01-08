Top 10 Richest People in 2025: Billionaire Club with top Tech Giants, Business Tycoons

The top billionaire club in the world shows the dominance of Tech, Retail, and Luxury industries, as Forbes revealed 2025’s Richest People’s List with faces who Are making it rain in 2025.

Richest Persons in 2025

Rank Name Net Worth Source 1 Elon Musk $421.2 Billion SpaceX, Tesla, X (formerly Twitter), xAI, Boring Co. 2 Jeff Bezos $233.5 Billion Amazon 3 Larry Ellison $209.7 Billion Oracle 4 Mark Zuckerberg $202.5 Billion Meta (formerly Facebook) 5 Bernard Arnault $168.8 Billion LVMH (Luxury Goods) 6 Larry Page $156.0 Billion Google 7 Sergey Brin $149.0 Billion Google 8 Warren Buffett $141.7 Billion Berkshire Hathaway 9 Steve Ballmer $124.3 Billion Microsoft, Clippers, Investments 10 Jensen Huang $117.2 Billion Nvidia

In 2025, the billionaire club is led by leaders ruling Tech, e-commerce, luxury goods, and investment, with their fortunes growing significantly in recent years.

Elon Musk – $421.2 billion

Tech giant retains top spot as world’s richest individual, with fortune growing by $91 billion in recent months.

Musk wealth is largely driven by SpaceX’s rising valuation to $350 billion, along with his leadership roles at Tesla, X (formerly Twitter), and the AI-focused firm xAI.

Jeff Bezos – $233.5 billion

Executive chairman of Amazon Jeff Bezos takes second spot, owing much of his fortune to his stake in E-commerce giant. Mr Beozs expanded his ventures into space exploration through Blue Origin and committed $10 billion to climate change efforts.

Larry Ellison – $209.7 billion

Chief of Computer software company Oracle Ellison diversified his portfolio with real estate investments and philanthropic efforts in education and healthcare, and made it to top 3.

Mark Zuckerberg – $202.5 billion

Meta co-founder and tech pioneer Mark Zuckerberg remains among top 5 as he is pushing ahead with investments in VR and the metaverse.

Bernard Arnault – $168.8 billion

French tycoon, and investor Bernard Arnault is fifth in list, commanding position in the luxury goods market, with brands like Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior.

Larry Page – $156 billion

Larry Page’s made it to top ten with latest investment in various technologies through his multiple unicorns.

Sergey Brin – $149 billion

Sergey Brin, co-founder of Google, ranks just behind his business partner Larry Page, with wealth stemming from Google’s success and ongoing investments in artificial intelligence and other innovative fields.

Warren Buffett – $141.7 billion

Legendary investor Warren Buffett remains at the top due to the consistent strong returns from his investment vehicle, Berkshire Hathaway, making him one of the most respected financial figures globally.

Steve Ballmer – $124.3 billion

Steve Ballmer, former CEO of Microsoft and current owner of the Los Angeles Clippers, has seen his wealth soar, largely due to his leadership of Microsoft and his investments in sports and other ventures.

Jensen Huang – $117.2 billion

Jensen Huang, CEO and co-founder of Nvidia, rounds out the top 10, as Nvidia’s leadership in graphics processing units (GPUs) and artificial intelligence hardware continues to boost his fortune.