PSL 2025: Lahore Qalandars opt to field first against Multan Sultans

Psl 2025 Lahore Qalandars Opt To Field First Against Multan Sultans
Lahore Qalandars won the toss and elected to bowl first against Multan Sultans in the 16th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on Saturday, April 26, 2025.

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans

Qalandars

Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings (wk), Sikandar Raza, Asif Ali, Tom Curran, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, and Asif Afridi.

Sultans

Muhammad Rizwan (c), Shai Hope, Yasir Khan, Usman Khan (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Michael Bracewell, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ubaid Shah, Muhammad Hasnain, Akif Javed, and Josh Little.In their previous 19 encounters, Lahore Qalandars lead with 10 wins, while Multan Sultans have secured 9 victories.

Both teams are aiming to strengthen their positions in the league standings. A win for the Qalandars would bolster their playoff prospects, while the Sultans are looking to improve their recent form.

Web Desk (Lahore)

