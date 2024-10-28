These roads in Karachi are closed for traffic tonight [Check Schedule]

KARACHI –The traffic police in Karachi have issued a notice regarding the closure of various roads tonight.

A spokesperson for traffic police said due to construction work, the Carsaz Road leading from Shahrah-e-Faisal to National Stadium will be closed from 1 am to 4 am (October 29).

He stated that traffic coming from Nursery will not be allowed to proceed towards the airport; however, traffic coming from Shahrah-e-Faisal can access Shaheed Millat Road through road under the Baloch Bridge.

The Sir Shah Suleman Road, which leads to the stadium from University Road, will also be closed from 1 AM to 4 AM.

Traffic from University Road can divert to Jail Flyover, PP Chowrangi, or Shaheed Millat Road.

The road from Liaquatabad to the stadium will also be closed for traffic at Hassan Square.

The notice has been issued for citizens so they can avoid inconvenience during these hours as the roads will be closed due to construction work.