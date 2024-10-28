AGL37.83▼ -1.16 (-0.03%)AIRLINK134.02▼ -2.84 (-0.02%)BOP5.53▼ -0.09 (-0.02%)CNERGY3.83▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)DCL7.82▼ -0.12 (-0.02%)DFML44.01▼ -1.45 (-0.03%)DGKC87.03▲ 1.59 (0.02%)FCCL33.99▲ 2.53 (0.08%)FFBL64.15▲ 2.55 (0.04%)FFL10.01▲ 0.78 (0.08%)HUBC104.61▼ -4.25 (-0.04%)HUMNL14.03▼ -0.38 (-0.03%)KEL4.58▼ -0.24 (-0.05%)KOSM7.69▲ 0.04 (0.01%)MLCF37.89▼ -0.31 (-0.01%)NBP67.57▲ 0.53 (0.01%)OGDC175.6▲ 0.28 (0.00%)PAEL24.97▼ -0.25 (-0.01%)PIBTL5.91▲ 0.02 (0.00%)PPL136.17▲ 2.8 (0.02%)PRL23.74▼ -0.31 (-0.01%)PTC16.26▼ -0.5 (-0.03%)SEARL65.72▼ -1.7 (-0.03%)TELE7.1▼ -0.37 (-0.05%)TOMCL35.35▼ -0.82 (-0.02%)TPLP7.52▼ -0.27 (-0.03%)TREET14.37▼ -0.27 (-0.02%)TRG48.11▼ -1.41 (-0.03%)UNITY25.31▼ -0.31 (-0.01%)WTL1.27▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)

These roads in Karachi are closed for traffic tonight [Check Schedule]

These Roads In Karachi Are Closed For Traffic Tonight Check Schedule
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

KARACHI –The traffic police in Karachi have issued a notice regarding the closure of various roads tonight.

A spokesperson for traffic police said due to construction work, the Carsaz Road leading from Shahrah-e-Faisal to National Stadium will be closed from 1 am to 4 am (October 29).

He stated that traffic coming from Nursery will not be allowed to proceed towards the airport; however, traffic coming from Shahrah-e-Faisal can access Shaheed Millat Road through road under the Baloch Bridge.

The Sir Shah Suleman Road, which leads to the stadium from University Road, will also be closed from 1 AM to 4 AM.

Traffic from University Road can divert to Jail Flyover, PP Chowrangi, or Shaheed Millat Road.

The road from Liaquatabad to the stadium will also be closed for traffic at Hassan Square.

The notice has been issued for citizens so they can avoid inconvenience during these hours as the roads will be closed due to construction work.

Our Correspondent

Related Posts

  • Karachi

October 27 darkest day in history of South Asia: Tessori

  • Karachi

Action against illegal LPG filling stations started

  • Karachi

Speakers urge int’l community to play role in ending Indian atrocities in IIOJK

  • Karachi

Anti-polio drive starts

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer