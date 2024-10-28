Minimum bank balance for Portugal Schengen visa from Pakistan [October 2024]

ISLAMABAD – Portugal, a European country, is emerging as a popular tourist destination as it offers a stunning blend of rich history, stunning landscapes, and vibrant culture.

If you want to travel to Portugal for tourism purposes for less than ninety (90) days, you must apply for a Schengen Visa.

The Schengen Visa is an authorization issued by Portugal or a Member State for the purpose of an airport stopover, transit or intention to stay for a short time in the territory of one or more member states.

At the border, the visitor may be asked to prove the reason for your visit to the Schengen Area and the conditions of your stay, including accommodation, funds for stay and return to home country.

The visa applications for Portugal visit visa are submitted through Gerry’s in Pakistan

Deadlines for decision on Visa Application

The decision on visa applications is taken within 15 calendar days from the date of submission of an admissible application.

The decision period is 45 days, in individual cases and when it is necessary to carry out a more detailed examination of the application, said the Portugal embassy on its website.

Portugal Visa Fee in Pakistan

For each visa application, a fee is paid, which refers only to the processing of the visa application. The general fee for Portugal Schengen visa stands at 90 euros.

As of October 28, the exchange rate for euro in Pakistan stands at Rs298.2. It means the fee for Portugal visa in Pak rupees will be Rs26,838 as of today.

The visa application is considered admissible after the current fee is charged.

Minimum Bank Statement for Portugal Visit Visa for Pakistanis

The applicant is required to submit a bank account statement for the last six months. Bank statements showing movements in the last six months, duly signed and stamped by the bank. It proves that you have sufficient funds to finance your stay in Portugal.

As per different portals, the minimum daily required amount for stay in Portugal stands at 75 euros. It means the applicant must have 2,250 euros in bank account if he/she wants to stay in the European country for 30 days.

As of October 28, the exchange rate for euro in Pakistan stands at Rs298.2. It means you need to have around Rs670,950 in your bank account if your stay is for 30 days in Portugal.