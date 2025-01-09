Punjab’s online portal registers over one million job seekers

LAHORE – More than 1,000,000 job seekers and over 95,000 employers have been registered online under the Punjab Job Center.

The Punjab Labor & Human Resource Department launched the online job portal with the collaboration of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in August 2022.

The online job portal houses a database encompassing a wide range of human capital from both public and private sectors.

This includes skilled, semi-skilled, and unskilled individuals, creating a dynamic platform for potential job seekers and employers alike.

The portal bridges the gap between employment exchange agencies, promoters, workers, and job seekers.

PITB chairman Faisal Yousaf said that the portal is a step towards modernizing the job market and making it more accessible for everyone.

“By bringing job seekers and employers onto a unified platform, we are not only reducing the barriers to employment but also ensuring that the right talent meets the right opportunity,” he added.

Candidates can also obtain the registration link by sending their national ID card number via mobile phone to 8900.