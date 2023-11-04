Amid Pakistan’s ongoing drive to deport illegal immigrants, including Afghan nationals, a purported audio clip has emerged, where the Acting Defense Minister of the Taliban government, Mullah Muhammad Yaqub Mujahid, has issued a stern warning to Pakistan, urging them to consider the consequences of their deportation efforts before taking “unilateral actions”. In the audio clip, Mujahid called on the Pakistani authorities not to mistreat Afghan nationals and accused them of seizing the personal property and assets of Afghan citizens. He emphasized that such actions would be questioned and that the Taliban would use all their resources to prevent it, vowing not to allow anyone to confiscate the personal property of Afghan refugees, Tolo News reported. Furthermore, Mullah Mujahid urged the international community, the United Nations, and other organisations to exert pressure on Pakistan to bring an end to the current situation concerning the refugees. He criticised Pakistan for not ensuring that Afghan refugees are sent back to their homeland with the dignity they deserve.—Tolo News