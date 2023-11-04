Technical-level talks between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund formally began on Friday. Sources said that the talks would center round matters related to tax and reforms in the energy sector.

During their stay in Pakistan, sources added, the IMF delegation will meet with the officials of Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Energy, Ministry of Commerce, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority and Benazir Income Support Programme besides officials of different divisions who will inform them about the reforms introduced by the government in the energy sector as well as those related to tax.

The delegation would also hold meetings with the officials of the Federal Board of Revenue