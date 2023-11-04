Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief and former prime minister Imran Khan moved the Supreme Court on Friday seeking post-arrest bail in the missing cypher case. Imran filed the plea through his counsel Salman Safdar. In his petition, he challenged the Islamabad High Court’s verdict against halting the proceedings of the cypher case against him, dismissing his petitions and allowing interrogation. The move comes after the IHC rejected Imran’s petitions seeking post-arrest bail in the cypher case and the dismissal of its first information report last week.

The court had observed that prime facie, Section 5(1)(a) (wrongful communication, etc of information) of the Official Secrets Act, 1923 was applicable against the PTI chairman and he was not exempted from the process as a former premier.

It also ruled that the PTI chief, in his capacity as the prime minister, was also not authorised to declassify the diplomatic cypher.