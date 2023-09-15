ISLAMABAD – Love has no bounds as this deep affection is not related or restricted to any particular region, and in one recent case, a Swedish woman has arrived in Pakistan to spend life with the love of her life.

The woman identified as Yantasath met a 21-year-old Pakistani student at a social media site and their bond got so strong that they both decided to spend the rest of life together.

To people’s surprise, the woman embraced Islam before beginning her marital life. She hitched a knot with man named Ahmad Shah, a 23-year-old student who is studying the English language.

It has been learnt that Yantasath and Shah are residing in Islamabad while their marriage was held in Swat, KP.

Such events are common in recent times, as earlier Indian woman Anju, traveled to Pakistan in July this year, and married her Pakistani lover.