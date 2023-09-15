Pakistan Meteorological Department said hot and sultry weather is expected in Rawalpindi and Islamabad like other plain areas.

The Met Office however gave good news for rain as thundershowers are expected at isolated places in the capital and some adjoining hilly areas. The peak temperature was recorded at 37 °C on Friday.

Moderate monsoon currents from the Bay of Bengal are penetrating in upper/central parts. A westerly wave is also likely to enter in upper parts of the country from tomorrow.

As per the latest advisory, Wind Gusts are recorded in metropolis at 15 km/h whereas Humidity will remain above 60 percent.

Past 24 Hour Weather

Hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

Rain fall (mm): Punjab: Lahore (Nishtar Town 26, Johar town SDO Office, 25, Tajpura SDO Office 10, Airport 07, Upper Mall 05, Gulberg Wasa head office, Mughalpura SDO Office 04, Farrukhabad 03, Gulshan e Ravi 02), Chakwal, Murre 02, Narowal 01 and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir 05.

Today’s Recorded Highest Maximum Temperature’s (°C): Bhakkar & Chilas & Dalbandin 42.

Urban Flooding, and Landslide Alert

Amid the forecast of rain coupled with thunderstorms, Pakistan Meteorological Department warned of urban flooding in major cities across Pakistan.

The Met Office said intermittent showers could cause flash flooding in some areas and trigger landslides in the hilly areas of Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In its fresh advisory, PMD said rain and wind-thundershower with isolated heavy falls were expected in upper parts of Pakistan from September 15 to 20 as moderate monsoon currents from the Bay of Bengal are likely to penetrate in country’s upper region from September 15.

The weather update said a westerly wave is also likely to enter Pakistan on September 16, and under the influence of rain along with wind-thunderstorm is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, KP and Punjab,

Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur, Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Kohat, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi and Nowshera will receive rain form September 15 to 20 with occasional gaps.

Met Office said Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Karak, Waziristan, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, and Bhakkar will receive showers from September 16 to September 18 and Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Musa Khel, Barkhan, Zhob, Kalat, Khuzdar, Mirpurkhas, Khairpur, Tharparkar, Umer Kot and Sanghar will also face wet period in coming days.