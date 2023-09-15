In September, as the world observes Deaf Awareness Month, KFC Pakistan stands out as a passionate advocate for empowering the deaf and differently-abled community across the country. In a nation where deaf empowerment has faced longstanding challenges, KFC Pakistan not only offers cutting-edge education to 2100+ deaf students through trusted partners, but also actively integrates deaf individuals into its 7000+ strong workforce – creating a 360-degrees ecosystem of inclusion.

At present, more than 250 deaf team members serve across various KFC locations in Pakistan, serving as an inspiring testament to inclusivity in the corporate sector.A standout initiative, the “Hearing With Heart” program, empowers deaf team members to be at the forefront of customer service.

Inclusive signages at KFC Pakistan Deaf-Dedicated outlets

KFC Pakistan has also established eight dedicated branches throughout the nation, providing a welcoming and inclusive environment where both customers and team members can communicate effectively.

Raza Pirbhai, the CEO of KFC Pakistan, is a passionate champion of deaf inclusion. He has tirelessly engaged with the government and encouraged fellow private organizations to embrace inclusivity. Expressing the positive impact of deaf inclusion, Mr. Pirbhai passionately stated, ” Excluding deaf individuals from education and economic participation is not just a disservice to them; it’s a missed opportunity for increased productivity and prosperity within the country.”

Spotlight on Partners:

Deaf Reach – KFC Campus

Deaf Reach, a project of FESF, has been KFC’s longstanding partner since 2014. Deaf Reach, a program of Family Educational Services Foundation, is one of the only branch networks of schools catering to the needs of the Deaf community, providing a full circle solution from education and skills training, teacher development and parent training, to job placement and community inclusion. They are also the pioneers of development of Pakistan Sign Language and have an app that helps you learn the language for free: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.grappetite.fesf.psl&hl=en&gl=US&pli=1

DEWA – KFC Campus

DEWA Trust Institute is the largest & leading institute for children with Disability, functioning since 1967 in Karachi & since 1997 in Islamabad. Education & Rehabilitation for Persons with Special Needs. DEWA’s School For Hearing Impaired not only focuses on academics but provides excellent vocational training and skill development to deaf students.