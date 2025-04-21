Suzuki Swift New Installment Plans in Pakistan & Updated Taxes for Non-filers

One of premium hatchback cars in Pakistan, Suzuki Swift is blend of performance and style, which makes it one of most sought cars after Alto.

Suzuki’s new hatchback comes with modern design, decent fuel economy, and powerful engine. It stands out for offering strong safety features like 6 airbags, HAS, and ABS—unusual for the brand. The boot space is also commendable for a hatchback. However, it launched five years after its global debut, competes with entry-level sedans in the same price range, and has a plastic-heavy interior.

Lately, cheapest model of Suzuki Swift prices over Rs4.5 million and people are looking into different financing options. Car financing in Pakistan saw notable rise, reaching Rs257 billion by end of March 2025, up from Rs248.82 billion in February – a monthly increase of Rs8.54 billion.

Swift Installment Plans in Pakistan 2025

Swift GL requires total upfront payment of Rs. 1,371,100 and a monthly rent of Rs. 80,334 over 60 months. For Swift GL (MT), down payment is Rs1,303,900 and a monthly rent of Rs. 76,673. Option 3 is premium Swift GLX (CVT) which priced at Rs4,719,000.

Swift GL (CVT)

Model Amount Price of Vehicle Rs. 4,560,000 Residual Value 25% Security Deposit Rs. 1,368,000 (30%) Processing Fee Rs. 3,100 Total Upfront Rs. 1,371,100 Number of Months 60 Rent per Month Rs. 80,334

Swift GL (MT)

Model Amount Price of Vehicle Rs. 4,336,000 Residual Value 25% Security Deposit Rs. 1,300,800 (30%) Processing Fee Rs. 3,100 Total Upfront Rs. 1,303,900 Number of Months 60 Rent per Month Rs. 76,673

Swift GLX (CVT)

Model Amount Price of Vehicle Rs. 4,719,000 Residual Value 25% Security Deposit Rs. 1,415,700 (30%) Processing Fee Rs. 3,100 Total Upfront Rs. 1,418,800 Number of Months 60 Rent per Month Rs. 82,933

NOTE: THE PLAN IS WITH MEEZAN BANK, PLEASE CHECK RATES WITH OTHER LENDERS TO COMPARE RATES

Suzuki Swift Taxes 2025