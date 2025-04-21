Suzuki Swift New Installment Plans in Pakistan & Updated Taxes for Non-filers

One of premium hatchback cars in Pakistan, Suzuki Swift is blend of performance and style, which makes it one of most sought cars after Alto.
Suzuki’s new hatchback comes with modern design, decent fuel economy, and powerful engine. It stands out for offering strong safety features like 6 airbags, HAS, and ABS—unusual for the brand. The boot space is also commendable for a hatchback. However, it launched five years after its global debut, competes with entry-level sedans in the same price range, and has a plastic-heavy interior.
Lately, cheapest model of Suzuki Swift prices over Rs4.5 million and people are looking into different financing options. Car financing in Pakistan saw notable rise, reaching Rs257 billion by end of March 2025, up from Rs248.82 billion in February – a monthly increase of Rs8.54 billion.
Swift Installment Plans in Pakistan 2025
Swift GL requires total upfront payment of Rs. 1,371,100 and a monthly rent of Rs. 80,334 over 60 months. For Swift GL (MT), down payment is Rs1,303,900 and a monthly rent of Rs. 76,673. Option 3 is premium Swift GLX (CVT) which priced at Rs4,719,000.
Swift GL (CVT)
|Model
|Amount
|Price of Vehicle
|Rs. 4,560,000
|Residual Value
|25%
|Security Deposit
|Rs. 1,368,000 (30%)
|Processing Fee
|Rs. 3,100
|Total Upfront
|Rs. 1,371,100
|Number of Months
|60
|Rent per Month
|Rs. 80,334
Swift GL (MT)
|Model
|Amount
|Price of Vehicle
|Rs. 4,336,000
|Residual Value
|25%
|Security Deposit
|Rs. 1,300,800 (30%)
|Processing Fee
|Rs. 3,100
|Total Upfront
|Rs. 1,303,900
|Number of Months
|60
|Rent per Month
|Rs. 76,673
Swift GLX (CVT)
|Model
|Amount
|Price of Vehicle
|Rs. 4,719,000
|Residual Value
|25%
|Security Deposit
|Rs. 1,415,700 (30%)
|Processing Fee
|Rs. 3,100
|Total Upfront
|Rs. 1,418,800
|Number of Months
|60
|Rent per Month
|Rs. 82,933
NOTE: THE PLAN IS WITH MEEZAN BANK, PLEASE CHECK RATES WITH OTHER LENDERS TO COMPARE RATES
Suzuki Swift Taxes 2025
|Vehicle
|Tax (Filer)
|Tax (Non-Filer)
|GL (CVT)
|Rs. 68,400
|Rs. 205,200
|GL
|Rs. 65,040
|Rs. 195,120
|AGS
|Rs. 45,460
|Rs. 136,380
