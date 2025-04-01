Suzuki Cultus VXR five-year installment plan for April 2025 [Latest Price]

The Suzuki Cultus has been a popular choice for car buyers in Pakistan for many years owing to its affordability, reliability, and fuel efficiency.

It has become a trusted vehicle for daily commuting and family use. One of the key selling points of the Suzuki Cultus is its fuel efficiency, making it an economical choice for urban dwellers dealing with high fuel prices.

The compact size of the car also makes it ideal for navigating narrow streets and busy traffic, which is common in cities of Pakistan.

The Cultus is equipped with modern features, such as a touchscreen infotainment system, air conditioning, and advanced safety features, has helped maintain its relevance in the competitive local market.

Additionally, Suzuki offers a robust after-sales service network across the country, further boosting the Cultus’s appeal.

It features the Progressive Technology that fits the modern world. It is also equipped with Auto Gear Shift, the aerodynamics exterior combining with the power of K Series engine makes your drive absolutely effortless.

Suzuki Cultus VXR Price

The ex-factory prize of Suzuki Cultus VXR stands at Rs2,858,000 as of April 2025.

Suzuki Cultus VXL Installment Plan

Meezan Bank offers five-year installment plan for Suzuki Cultus VXL in Pakistan. The installment plan has been calculated with 30% down payment and 15% residual value.

Under the plan, the buyer will deposit Rs1,160,500 in wake of the upfront amount while per month installment will be Rs69,537 for five years.