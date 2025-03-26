AGL69.06▼ -0.38 (-0.01%)AIRLINK175.89▼ -0.93 (-0.01%)BOP10.98▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)CNERGY8▲ 0.06 (0.01%)DCL9.15▲ 0.22 (0.02%)DFML44.67▲ 0.16 (0.00%)DGKC132.99▲ 2 (0.02%)FCCL46.12▲ 1.18 (0.03%)FFL16.07▼ -0.04 (0.00%)HUBC143.96▲ 2.18 (0.02%)HUMNL13.35▲ 0.1 (0.01%)KEL4.5▲ 0.07 (0.02%)KOSM5.98▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)MLCF59.5▲ 1.05 (0.02%)NBP77.13▲ 0.93 (0.01%)OGDC232.75▲ 8.56 (0.04%)PAEL47.48▲ 1.58 (0.03%)PIBTL10.58▼ -0.02 (0.00%)PPL193.3▲ 7.82 (0.04%)PRL37▲ 0.09 (0.00%)PTC23.77▲ 0.08 (0.00%)SEARL99.87▲ 1.47 (0.01%)TELE7.75▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)TOMCL34.77▲ 0.37 (0.01%)TPLP10.87▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)TREET22.8▲ 0.25 (0.01%)TRG65.14▼ -1 (-0.02%)UNITY28.58▼ -0.14 (0.00%)WTL1.34▲ 0 (0.00%)

Lahore, Punjab weather; rains, isolated hailstorms likely

LAHORE – Intermittent rains and gusty winds with isolated hailstorms are likely in Lahore and parts of Punjab on Wednesday night and Thursday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a strong westerly wave prevails over upper parts of Pakistan which will likely persist till March 27.

Under these weather conditions, rains and gusty winds are likely in Murree, Galiyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Faisalabad, Bhakkar, Layyah, Taunsa, Dera Ghazi Khan, Mianwali, Khushab, and Sargodha on Wednesday night. Isolated heav rains and hailstorms are also likely in Pothohar region.

On Thursday, rains and gusty winds are likely at isolated places in Murree, Galiyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Mianwali, Khushab, and Sargodha.

Gusty winds, hailstorms and lightning may damage standing crops and loose structures like electric poles and solar panels. Heavy rains may disrupt traffic by causing landslides/slippery conditions in Murree and Galliyat.

Lahore’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 33°C and 35°C on Thursday and Friday, and 35°C and 37°C on Saturday.

Meanwhile, partly cloudy and dry weather prevailed in most districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. However, Kot Addo received 01 mm of rain.

Sahiwal and Bahawalpur remained the hottest places in Punjab, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 35°C.

In Lahore, the maximum temperature was recorded at 34°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 36 per cent.

Significant rains predicted in Pakistan from March 25

