UAE Delegation arrives in Pakistan to offer condolences on Demise of Army Chief’s mother

Uae Delegation Arrives In Pakistan To Offer Condolences On Demise Of Army Chiefs Mother
LAHORE – A delegation from United Arab Emirates (UAE) met Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir to console the demise of his mother. The delegation, led by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, the UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, visit Pakistan under directives of UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

During the visit, UAE minister expressed President Al Nahyan’s condolences to General Munir and prayed for the elevated status of his late mother in the afterlife.

For the unversed, Army Chief’s mother breathed her last earlier this week, and tributes poured in from various political leaders across Pakistan.

The country’s top leaders including President Asif Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attended funeral and conveyed heartfelt condolences, praying for the deceased’s elevated ranks and for patience for the bereaved family.

Web Desk (Lahore)

