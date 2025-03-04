Sugar prices soar by Rs10/kg in Pakistan as Ramazan 2025 begins

LAHORE – Sugar prices have witnessed a significant hike in Pakistan despite the efforts being made by the government to control the prices during the holy month of Ramazan 2025.

Reports said the retail price of sugar, which sees a spike in its consumption in the month of fasting, has been increased by Rs10 per kilogramme.

Latest Sugar Prices

The essential commodity is being sold for Rs165-Rs170 per kg at retail shops in various cities, putting an additional burden on masses.

In wholesale market, the sugar price has surged to Rs160 per kg with price of 50kg bag standing at Rs7,500.

Traders used to stock the sugar at their warehouses, a move that leads to an increase in the sugar prices in Ramazan so they can earn more profits.

The holy month begins in Pakistan on March 2 with the federal government announcing a relief package for over four million deserving families.

On March 1, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif launched the Ramazan package 2025 worth Rs20 billion to provide relief to deserving families.

Addressing the ceremony, the premier said Rs5,000 will be provided per family under the package, adding that discount will also be provided on various items at the utility stores.

He said the cash assistance will be distributed among the families through a digital system, adding that transparency will be ensured in it.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said people will no longer be needed to wait in long queues to get the relief amount.

He stated that the Ramazan package is being introduced nationwide without any discrimination, ensuring that deserving families from all cities, from Karachi to Gilgit, will benefit from this package.

He explained that the transparency of the Ramadan package for 2025 is commendable due to the efforts of the State Bank of Pakistan, tech institutions, and NADRA.

“It is the result of the hard work of these organizations that the Ramadan package will reach the deserving individuals,” he said.