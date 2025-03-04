NA body directs FIA to investigate Mustafa Aamir murder case

ISLAMABAD – The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Interior on Tuesday directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to investigate the Mustafa Aamir murder case.

The Mustafa Aamir murder case finally reached the National Assembly.

After this, the Standing Committee on Interior directed the FIA to conduct an investigation.

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) was also instructed to investigate the Mustafa Aamir murder case.

The NA body formed a subcommittee comprising former federal minister Abdul Qadir Patel, MNAs Agha Rafiullah, Nabeel Gabol and Khawaja Izharul Hassan from the MQM-P to probe the matter.

The committee also summoned the Sindh Inspector General of Police (IG) for the next meeting regarding the case.

New revelations in Mustafa Aamir Murder Case

The eyewitness, speaking on the condition of anonymity, stated that he had known Armaghan since 2016 and that they were very close friends. He further revealed that Armaghan would buy drugs for all his friends with his own money.

According to the eyewitness, Mustafa Aamir was repeatedly invited to the New Year’s party but he did not attend. Instead, Mustafa held his own New Year’s party at Hawks Bay where Shiraz was also present.

The eyewitness claimed that Mustafa had told him that Armaghan often invited him over but he refused to go.

As per the eyewitness, a dispute between Mustafa and Armaghan escalated over an amount of Rs200,000 to Rs250,000. Mustafa wanted to recover money from Armaghan for a substance that Armaghan had consumed but Armaghan was refusing to pay. Mustafa eventually managed to get the money from him through a pretext.

The eyewitness stated that he did not know why Mustafa went to Armaghan’s house but he was aware that they used a drug called “Jungle Boy” weed. However, he did not know where Mustafa sourced it from.

The eyewitness said that if the weed packaging was scratched, it would reveal a pin location showing where the packet had been opened. Mustafa would consume the same product he sold to Armaghan at the same place, he added.