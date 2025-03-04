ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Umpires for Australia, India match announced

DUBAI – The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced the match officials for the semi-final matches of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.
According to the ICC’s official statement, the first semi-final between India and Australia would be played on Tuesday (today) in Dubai.
Chris Gaffaney and Richard Illingworth would serve as the on-field umpires, while Michael Gough will be the third umpire, and Andy Pycroft would be the match referee.
Similarly, the second semi-final between New Zealand and South Africa will have Kumar Dharmasena and Paul Reiffel as the on-field umpires with Joel Wilson as the third umpire and Ranjan Madugalle as the match referee.
Semi-Final 1: Dubai – India vs. Australia
On-Field Umpires: Chris Gaffaney & Richard Illingworth
Third Umpire: Michael Gough
Fourth Umpire: Adrian Holdstock
Match Referee: Andy Pycroft
Semi-Final 2: Lahore – South Africa vs. New Zealand
On-Field Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena & Paul Reiffel
Third Umpire: Joel Wilson
Fourth Umpire: Ahsan Raza
Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle
The first semi-final between India and Australia will be played on Tuesday (today), March 4, in Dubai while the second semi-final between New Zealand and South Africa would take place on Wednesday, March 5, in Lahore.