ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Umpires for Australia, India match announced

Icc Champions Trophy 2025 On Field Umpires Announced For Match Between Australia India
DUBAI – The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced the match officials for the semi-final matches of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

According to the ICC’s official statement, the first semi-final between India and Australia would be played on Tuesday (today) in Dubai.

Chris Gaffaney and Richard Illingworth would serve as the on-field umpires, while Michael Gough will be the third umpire, and Andy Pycroft would be the match referee.

Similarly, the second semi-final between New Zealand and South Africa will have Kumar Dharmasena and Paul Reiffel as the on-field umpires with Joel Wilson as the third umpire and Ranjan Madugalle as the match referee.

Semi-Final 1: Dubai – India vs. Australia

On-Field Umpires: Chris Gaffaney & Richard Illingworth

Third Umpire: Michael Gough

Fourth Umpire: Adrian Holdstock

Match Referee: Andy Pycroft

Semi-Final 2: Lahore – South Africa vs. New Zealand

On-Field Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena & Paul Reiffel

Third Umpire: Joel Wilson

Fourth Umpire: Ahsan Raza

Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle

The first semi-final between India and Australia will be played on Tuesday (today), March 4, in Dubai while the second semi-final between New Zealand and South Africa would take place on Wednesday, March 5, in Lahore.

Web Desk Staff

