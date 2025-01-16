Bumrah dismisses reports of bed rest, doubts over participation  in ICC Champions Trophy 2025

NEW DEHLI – Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has rejected rumors regarding his complete bed rest and uncertainty over his participation in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

On Wednesday, January 15, several Indian media outlets claimed that Bumrah, who has been dealing with a back issue, has gone on bed rest and is unlikely to participate in the Champions Trophy.

According to reports, Bumrah sustained the back injury during the Sydney Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

During the series, he bowled a total of 151.2 overs across five matches and emerged as the most successful bowler, taking 32 wickets.

The reports further suggested that the updates on Bumrah’s back condition were not encouraging, adding that he would not rush his return to cricket. The medical experts reportedly advised him to take complete bed rest.

Bumrah denies claims on social media

Taking to the microblogging platform X, Bumrah dismissed the reports as fake news.

“I know how easy it is to spread fake news, but this one really made me laugh,” he posted, accompanied by several laughing emojis.

Upcoming fixtures

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is set to begin on February 19.

Before that, India will face England in a five-match T20I series starting January 22, followed by a three-match ODI series.