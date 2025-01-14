Gold Rates see another drop of Rs1400 per tola; See New Prices here

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan saw another drop, with the price per tola coming down by Rs1400 to reach Rs277,900 on Tuesday.

Data shared by Saraffa Association shows the price of gold per tola plunged to Rs277,900 while price of 10 grams saw a cut of Rs1,201 to settle at Rs238,254.

The international market also experienced a decline, with the price of gold at $2,661 per ounce, which included a $20 premium. This marked a $14 decrease compared to the previous day.

Gold Type Price Gold Per Tola Rs277,900 Gold Per 10 Grams Rs238,254

