Gold Rates see another drop of Rs1400 per tola; See New Prices here

Gold Price In Pakistan Falls To Rs275000 After Fresh Tweaks Check Full Rate List
KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan saw another drop, with the price per tola coming down by Rs1400 to reach Rs277,900 on Tuesday.

Data shared by Saraffa Association shows the price of gold per tola plunged to Rs277,900 while price of 10 grams saw a cut of Rs1,201 to settle at Rs238,254.

The international market also experienced a decline, with the price of gold at $2,661 per ounce, which included a $20 premium. This marked a $14 decrease compared to the previous day.

Today Gold Rates

Gold Type Price
Gold Per Tola Rs277,900
Gold Per 10 Grams Rs238,254

Gold Price in Pakistan This Week

Date Price 
13-Jan Rs279,300
11-Jan Rs280,800
10-Jan Rs279,400
9-Jan Rs278,300
8-Jan Rs277,000
7-Jan Rs276,000
6-Jan Rs275,000

Gold rates in Saudi Arabia today – 14 January 2025

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

