‘Border closed, Diplomats out, Airspace sealed’: Pakistan reacts strongly to Modi govt’s provocation

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s National Security Committee (NSC) took stern measures after India’s unilateral decision to cut ties. The country’s top civil and military officials reviewed regional security environment in the aftermath of the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Anantnag District of Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), which resulted in the deaths of several tourists.

NSC members expressed deep concern over the loss of civilian lives and strongly denounced India’s response to the incident, terming it “unilateral, baseless, politically driven, and legally untenable.”

Rejecting New Delhi’s attempt to implicate Pakistan in the Pahalgam attack without credible investigation, the NSC declared the allegations as “illogical and unfounded.” It reiterated Pakistan’s long-standing position against terrorism in all forms, highlighting the country’s significant sacrifices as a frontline state in the global war on terror.

Committee accused India of exploiting the tragedy for political purposes, and warned that India must be held accountable for its own internal security failures. It also condemned what it described as “state-sponsored oppression” in IIOJK and growing marginalization of minorities across India, particularly Muslims.

India’s Water Threat a Red Line, Warns Pakistan

NSC issued a stern response to India’s reported move to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, calling it a violation of international law and a provocation that Pakistan “will treat as an act of war.” The Committee emphasized that water is a critical national interest, and its flow cannot be arbitrarily altered.

Diplomatic, Trade, and Airspace Measures Announced

Immediate closure of the Wagah border crossing; travelers currently in Pakistan must return by April 30.

Suspension of all SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme visas for Indian nationals, with the exception of Sikh pilgrims. Indian visitors are ordered to leave within 48 hours.

Expulsion of Indian military advisors stationed in Islamabad, who must depart by April 30. The Indian High Commission must reduce its staff to 30 members.

Complete airspace closure to Indian-owned and operated aircraft.

Full suspension of bilateral trade with India, including trade via third countries transiting through Pakistan.

The Committee further warned that Pakistan is considering suspending all bilateral agreements with India, including the landmark Simla Agreement, until India ceases its “interference in Pakistan, extraterritorial killings, and violations of international norms.”

Pakisatn also reaffirmed commitment to regional peace but underscored that any threat to its sovereignty, dignity, or the rights of its people would be met with firm and comprehensive retaliation. In a pointed conclusion, the NSC stated that India’s recent actions have vindicated the ideological foundations of Pakistan’s creation, asserting that the Two-Nation Theory continues to resonate with the Pakistani nation today.