LAHORE – Experts and academics have advocated robust climate change measures while endorsing the adoption of climate-friendly strategies.

Recommendations of the conference included advancing green energy projects and discouraging investments in fossil fuels and other environmentally detrimental ventures.

The Indus Consortium, a prominent organization dedicated to humanitarian, environmental, and developmental endeavours, partnered with the College of Earth and Environmental Sciences (CEES) at Punjab University, to orchestrate the “A Call for Climate Action Fossil-Fuel Free Pakistan” National Climate-Justice Youth Film Festival.

This milestone event, hosted in Lahore, showcased compelling documentaries and short films created by students, addressing climate-related subjects.

The conference brought together esteemed faculty members and students from six universities, representing both Punjab and Sindh provinces.

Participating institutions encompassed a diverse range, including the University of Sindh in Jamshoro, NED University in Karachi, Sindh Agriculture University in Tandojam, Arid Agriculture University in Rawalpindi, University of Punjab, and Mian Nawaz Sharif Agriculture University in Multan.

Marking a pioneering effort in Pakistan’s climate justice landscape, the festival culminated in the acknowledgement and rewarding of outstanding student contributions.

Presiding over the sessions were Prof. Dr. Sajid Rashid Ahmed, Principal of CEES and Dean Faculty of Geosciences, Punjab University, and Dr. Raza Ali Khan from the NED University.

Prof. Dr Sajid emphasized that climate change transcends borders and necessitates widespread awareness. He underscored the Islamic principle of cleanliness and lamented the prevailing lack of civic responsibility. He urged the youth to leverage social media and modern technology to propagate awareness, advocating for the establishment of cleanliness committees in communities.

Dr. Raza Ali Khan, Chairman of the Department of Economics and Management Sciences, delivered a presentation on “Climate Change.” He highlighted the disruptions in the energy balance that precipitate shifts in the greenhouse effect, ultimately driving climate change. Noting the historical contribution of human activities since the onset of the Industrial Revolution, he emphasized the pressing need for a comprehensive policy aimed at achieving net zero emissions. However, he acknowledged challenges in policy implementation.

Dr Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, a Professor at Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam, presented on the impacts of climate-induced disasters in Sindh. His comprehensive overview encompassed floods, droughts, cyclones, and heatwaves, as well as issues related to LBOD/RBOD (Left and Right Bank Outfall Drains) and sea-level rise. The presentation elaborated on the far-reaching consequences of such events, from displacements and infrastructure destruction to agriculture and livestock losses.

Addressing the concept of “Climate Justice,” Dr Qasim Nizamani, from the Department of Media and Communication Studies at the University of Sindh, underscored the urgency of advocating for equitable treatment in the face of climate change.

He explained upon climate justice as the assertion that all individuals, irrespective of their background, deserve to inhabit a secure, sustainable, and equitable world.

During the festival, Ahmed Salal, a research associate at Indus Consortium, provided insights into the nexus of energy and climate change. Additionally, Hussain Jarwar, CEO of Indus Consortium, extended a warm welcome to faculty and students from the six participating universities.