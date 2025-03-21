AGL73.59▲ 6.69 (0.10%)AIRLINK179.61▼ -2.53 (-0.01%)BOP11.52▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.98▼ -0.23 (-0.03%)DCL9.02▼ -0.24 (-0.03%)DFML46.03▼ -0.03 (0.00%)DGKC132.62▼ -0.56 (0.00%)FCCL46.62▼ -0.55 (-0.01%)FFL16.61▲ 0.44 (0.03%)HUBC141.07▼ -2.15 (-0.02%)HUMNL13.15▼ -0.26 (-0.02%)KEL4.51▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)KOSM6.25▲ 0.09 (0.01%)MLCF59.4▲ 0.15 (0.00%)NBP77.07▼ -1.29 (-0.02%)OGDC227.35▲ 0.54 (0.00%)PAEL48.18▼ -0.05 (0.00%)PIBTL10.47▼ -0.25 (-0.02%)PPL191.38▼ -0.89 (0.00%)PRL38.14▼ -0.99 (-0.03%)PTC24.31▲ 0.06 (0.00%)SEARL99.96▼ -2 (-0.02%)TELE8.01▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)TOMCL35.34▲ 0.58 (0.02%)TPLP11.1▲ 0.14 (0.01%)TREET23.4▲ 0.28 (0.01%)TRG68.21▼ -0.32 (0.00%)UNITY29▼ -0.56 (-0.02%)WTL1.4▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)

Special Offer: KIA Picanto, Stonic now available with Instalments as Low as Rs56,000

As auto car prices remain all-time high in Pakistan, people are facing hard times, getting new vehicles including top models of KIA. Two of the models Stonic and Picanto are now available with special Installment Plans.

If you are looking for new cars, you can enjoy KIA Stonic and Picanto on flexible payments, low interest rates. With latest design, advanced tech, and reliability, it is perfect time to upgrade your ride.

Kia Stonic Installment Plan in Pakistan 

KIA Stonic remains one of cheaper crossover SUVs, offering decent build quality, low NVH levels for a comfortable drive. It also features modern exterior styling and solid engine performance. The vehicle is however not most comfortable for 5 passengers on long routes.

Despite some drawbacks, Stonic completes the needs of both city drivers and those seeking adventure on the open road.

Feature Stonic Picanto
Ex-factory Price Rs. 5,500,000 Rs. 3,850,000
Lowest Monthly Installment Rs. 80,515 Rs. 56,780
Financing Shariah-compliant Shariah-compliant
Immediate Delivery Not Available Available

Picanto Installment Plan 2025

Kia Picanto is not that much famous as compared to other models. Users lament its low mileage, Production issues.

Kia Sportage, Picanto, Stonic, Sorento 2025 Price Update in Pakistan

Web Desk (Lahore)

Recomended

