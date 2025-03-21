Islamabad Traffic Update, Restrictions ahead of Pakistan Day Parade

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Day is finally here as authorities in the capital chalked out a plan, restricting heavy vehicles across key routes to Islamabad.

In light of the Pakistan Day parade, the capital authorities imposed strict traffic restrictions to ensure smooth proceedings of the event, and heavy vehicles will be banned from entering the city from March 22 to March 23.

Authorities have outlined specific measures to control the flow of traffic. Large vehicles traveling from Peshawar via GT Road towards Rawalpindi and Islamabad will be halted at Margalla and Taxila.

Traffic coming through the motorway will be stopped at Burhan Interchange, and all large vehicles from Lahore traveling via the motorway will be directed to stop at Chakri Interchange, while those coming via GT Road will be diverted at Mandra Toll Plaza.

Additionally, vehicles coming from Kashmir and Murree will be stopped 20 kilometers before the 17-mile Toll Plaza.

Pakistan Day 2025

This year, the Pakistan Day Parade will be celebrated on a smaller scale due to Ramadan, but will still maintain its traditional spirit.

The event will be held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, featuring military contingents, with President Asif Ali Zardari as the chief guest. Pakistan Air Force will perform a fly-past, and the Army’s Pipe and Percussion Band will perform. Foreign diplomats and other distinguished guests are also invited.