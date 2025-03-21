PIA resuming flights to another Pakistani city: Here are the details

CHITRAL – After a hiatus of three years, Pakistan’s national carrier would resume flights to Chitral in what is a major relief for the residents of the area.

According to the details, from April 5th, Pakistan International Airlines will resume its flights to Chitral from Islamabad initially on a weekly basis.

In this regard, ATR-72 flight would land at Chitral airport at 10am on April 5 and depart back for Islamabad after two hours, Dawn News reported.

Though the flight resumption is a sigh of relief for the locals, they still demand flights on daily basis considering the needs of the people who have waited for too long. The lawmakers of the area have also raised the concern on multiple forums; however, the frequency of flights remained low.

Apart from local routes, Pakistan International Airlines is also set to resume flights to some key international destinations soon. In this regard, the national carrier has already resumed flights to Paris from January 10th this year and weekly two flights are operated.

In weeks to come, PIA is set to resume flights to Manchester and London also after which the Birmingham route is likely to be operationalized.

Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the UK, Dr Mohammad Faisal has confirmed that flights would resume after Eid ul Fitr. Sources privy to the developments also confirm that British Air Safety Committee has concluded an important meeting on the matter of resumption of flights though an official word is awaited.

The resumption of flights on local and international routes is pivotal for the privatization of the airline which has been facing losses for years now.