SNGPL formally opens applications for new gas connections [Check Fast Track Fee]

LAHORE – The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has started receiving applications for new domestic gas connections, only on the basis of Re-Gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) tariff.

It has shared an update on its official website, stating that priority shall be given to those applicants, who had already paid urgent fee or demand notice, before imposition of ban.

They can avail RLNG connection by furnishing consent, signing RLNG contract and payment of differential of security.

Sui Northern said the applicants who have already submitted applications against system gas connections, may avail option of submitting new RLNG based application either on normal or fast track merit.

Fast Track Application Fee

It has fixed the urgent fee for fast track application at Rs25,000.

Charges for New Gas Connection

For new RLNG based connection, the connection charges are as follows:

Security (Refundable): Rs20,000

Serviceline Cost: Rs1,500 for house upto 10 Marla and Rs3,000 for above 10 Marla

There is no fee for submission of applications.

Citizens can click here to apply for the new gas connection.

SNGPL is the largest integrated gas company serving its millions of customers in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

The RLNG connection framework comprises nine conditions. Under this system, SNGPL and SSGC will be allowed to provide RLNG connections to up to 50% of applicants annually, provided they pay an “urgent fee.” These fast-tracked connections will be installed within three months.

However, the tariff for imported RLNG connections will be 70 percent higher compared to conventional domestic gas rates.