Ali Zafar confirms work on upcoming film Teefa in Trouble 2

LAHORE – Pakistani superstar Ali Zafar has confirmed that he is currently working on the much-anticipated sequel to his blockbuster film Teefa in Trouble. In a recent interview, the singer-actor revealed that two new film projects are in the pipeline, with Teefa in Trouble 2 being one of them, though he chose not to disclose details about the story or release timeline.

During the conversation, Zafar also reflected on his career across the border, calling his experience of working in India “memorable.” He praised celebrated Indian singer Sonu Nigam for his unmatched live performance skills, saying, “Maintaining pitch while controlling breath during a live show is extremely challenging, and no one does it better than Sonu Nigam.”

Speaking about Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, Zafar recalled their close friendship formed during the filming of Kill Dil. He described Singh as a dedicated method actor, noting that his playful antics are mostly part of his character preparation.

Teefa in Trouble, which starred Ali Zafar alongside Maya Ali, was his debut Pakistani film and became a major box-office hit, making its sequel one of the most awaited projects in Pakistani cinema.