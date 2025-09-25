Is insulin with pig-derived ingredients being sold in Pakistan?

ISLAMABAD – The Islamic Ideology Council (IIC) has issued a strict warning against use of insulin containing pig-derived ingredients, raising a question if the prohibited items are being sold in Pakistan.

IIC Chairman Allama Raghib Naeemi presided over a meeting of the council when it approved the use of “halal insulin” for diabetic patients.

The council called for an appropriate legislation to ensure that only halal insulin is sold in Pakistani markets.

It said discussed the establishment of human milk storage institutions. The council said such institutions can be established under specific conditions, however, prior legislation must be made, and the Council should be involved in the process.

Furthermore, it also raised questions on Supreme Court’s September 11 ruling, which mandates payment of non-maintenance (nafaqah) in cases of divorce after marriage but before consummation, calling the decision contrary to the teachings of the Quran and Sunnah.

IIC also strongly opposed the proposed amendments to the Diyat law, rejecting the removal of silver and the use of un-Islamic amounts of gold, insisting that Shariah-mandated quantities of gold, silver, and camels must remain part of the law.

The council’s latest decisions on taxation, law, healthcare, and religious rulings are set to spark widespread debate across legal, medical, and religious circles in Pakistan.