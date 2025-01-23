Six Militants killed as Pak Forces foil another infiltration bid from Afghan Border

RAWALPINDI – Pakistani armed forces stand strong against Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan TTP also known as Khwarij who continues to infiltrate the border from Afghanistan.

In a statement, ISPR said the latest movement of a group of khwarij was detected in the wee hours of Thursday. A group of militants were trying to infiltrate through the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, but was met by security forces in general area Sambaza, Zhob District.

Pak forces effectively engaged and thwarted attempts to infiltrate, and six Khwarij were eliminated while a large cache of weapons, including explosives were recovered from hard core militants.

Islamabad continues to call on the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan to ensure effective border management on their side of the border. The interim Afghan Government is also expected to fulfill its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by Khwarij for perpetrating acts of terrorism against Pakistan.

Security Forces remain committed to securing its borders & eliminating the menace of terrorism from the country.