Here’s how to Make Money by Reporting Tax Evaders in Pakistan; full details inside

KARACHI – Authorities announced an opportunity for citizens to earn money for reporting tax evasion. It could be your chance to rake in money if you have credible information regarding individuals or businesses avoiding their tax obligations.

The announcement was made by Punjab Excise Department which launched a new whistleblower program “Expose Tax Evasion, Earn Rewards” after approval frothe m provincial cabinet. The new initiative aims to tackle tax evasion by offering financial incentives to individuals who report such violations.

Under the new program, all citizens and excise employees can participate as the government tightens noose around those evading system. Those who will report will get 20pc of the fines collected from tax evaders, while offenders will face penalties equal to the amount of tax they attempted to evade.

As per Exise announcement, the identities of informants will remain confidential. The initiative aimed to strengthen tax collection efforts and boost public engagement in the fight against tax evasion. These amendments to relevant regulations are currently being finalized, with the program set to be implemented by the end of the fiscal year.

This proactive approach underscores the Punjab government’s commitment to fostering a culture of tax compliance and ensuring fair taxation for all citizens.

Pakistani authorities took several steps to combat tax evasion and expand the tax base in Pakistan as PM Shehbaz Sharif called for decisive action against tax defaulters and emphasized the need for the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to improve its performance using technological advancements.

The government plans to implement to increase transparency in customs declarations as these measures will improve tax compliance and contribute to economic stability in the country with $350 billion economy.