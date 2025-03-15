Six Holidays for School students for Eidul-Fitr 2025; Check Expected Schedule

ISLAMABAD – Good news for school-going students in Saudi Arabia as the government is expected to announce an extended break for Eidul-Fitr 2025 celebrations.

Eid holiday will officially start on Sunday, March 30th, and last until Wednesday, April 2 but as the regular weekend holidays fall on Friday and Saturday, Eid holiday period will effectively begin earlier on March 28 Thursday, giving public total of six days off.

Eid Holidays 2025

Offices that close for regular weekend on Friday will reopen the following Thursday, resuming work for one day before taking the next weekend off. This marks another opportunity for employees to enjoy a long and well-deserved break with family and friends.

In further extension of holiday, students will benefit from longer holiday period. Ministry of Education announced that educational institutions will remain closed from March 20 to April 6, offering students a break spanning nearly three weeks to celebrate the occasion.

Eid Holidays in Pakistan

In 2025, Eidul-Fitr holidays in Pakistan are expected to be extended, depending on the moon sighting. If Ramadan lasts 29 days, Eid will be celebrated from Monday, March 31 to Wednesday, April 2, creating a five-day break due to the weekend.

If Ramadan extends to 30 days, Eid holidays could be extended to six days. Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council predicted that Eid will be observed on March 31, 2025, with the crescent moon expected to be visible on the evening of March 30.

The final decision will be made by the Ruet-e-Hilal committee at the end of March.