Punjab govt decides to pay salaries, pensions before Eid-ul-Fitr

LAHORE – The Punjab government on Wednesday decided to pay salaries and pensions to its current and former employees before Eid-ul-Fitr.

The government authorities decided that the salaries and pensions would be paid on March 26 – well in advance before Eid-ul-Fitr. A notification has also been issued in this regard which has gone viral on the social media and Whatsapp groups.

The Sindh government had earlier announced advance salaries ahead of Eidul Fitar 2025.

The noble gesture was made for public sector employees who can have preparations for major Islamic festival before the end of this month.

The advance salaries will be disbursed on March 21 Friday, giving government sector employees financial flexibility to prepare for celebrations. The decision is said to be a thoughtful initiative to ease financial burden on workers during the holiday season and ensure they can meet their expenses comfortably.

Advance salaries is expected to bring relief to thousands of government employees, making their Eid celebrations even more joyful.

Eidul Fitr 2025

Eidul Fitr 2025, one of two major Islamic festivals, is expected to be an extended breath from March 29 to April 6. Eid is likely to be observed on March 31, with the crescent moon visible on March 30.

The first three days of Eid fall from Monday to Wednesday, couple with weekend. Speculation suggests the government may announce a five-day official holiday, and with extra leave on Thursday and Friday, the break could extend to nine days. The final schedule depends on the official moon sighting.