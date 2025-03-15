United Us 70 12 Months Installment Plan And Latest Price In March 2025

As Honda and other bikes continue to swarm the Pakistani market, locally made units like United also share a decent share, with entry-level bikes like US 70 remaining practical option for those seeking new ride on budget.

United US 70 offers smooth ride with good fuel efficiency which makes it an economical choice for daily commuters.

If you are not able to buy United 70 on cash, you can consider a 12-month installment plan which are now available for Lahore. With price of Atlas Honda’s entry-level bike reaching over, United offers more affordable alternative with the US 70 model, which is priced significantly lower.

United 70 Price in Pakistan

United US 70 Price is Rs112,000 in Pakistan.

United 70 Installment Plans 2025

3 Months Plan Down Payment Monthly Installment Rs. 0 Rs. 39,540 6 Months Installment Plan Down Payment Monthly Installment Rs. 33,570 Rs. 15,480 12 Months Installment Plan Down Payment Monthly Installment Rs. 33,570 Rs. 8,770 Note: These Installment Plans are from Local dealers in Lahore, please check prices from your nearest ones for comparison of rates

With new 12-month installment plan, purchasing the United 70cc bike has become even more accessible, with payments starting as low as Rs8770 per month.

There are 3 different installment plans for United 70cc bike. For 3-month plan, there is no down payment required, and the monthly installment will be Rs39,500. For 6-month plan, you’ll need a down payment of Rs. 33,570, with a reduced monthly installment of Rs15,480. The 12-month monthly installment is lowest Rs. 8,770.