AGL56.41▲ 1.11 (0.02%)AIRLINK180.1▲ 3.78 (0.02%)BOP13.09▼ -0.36 (-0.03%)CNERGY7.48▼ -0.01 (0.00%)DCL9.44▼ -0.02 (0.00%)DFML45.89▼ -0.23 (0.00%)DGKC134.53▲ 0.65 (0.00%)FCCL45.18▼ -0.11 (0.00%)FFL16.06▲ 0.84 (0.06%)HUBC133.24▲ 0.14 (0.00%)HUMNL13.02▲ 0.01 (0.00%)KEL4.45▲ 0 (0.00%)KOSM5.97▲ 0.01 (0.00%)MLCF58.81▲ 0.78 (0.01%)NBP73.41▲ 0.21 (0.00%)OGDC218.59▲ 0.31 (0.00%)PAEL42.62▲ 1 (0.02%)PIBTL9.92▲ 0.5 (0.05%)PPL183.08▼ -1.54 (-0.01%)PRL35.33▲ 0.15 (0.00%)PTC24.34▲ 0.64 (0.03%)SEARL95.82▲ 1.29 (0.01%)TELE7.88▲ 0.01 (0.00%)TOMCL34.56▲ 0.34 (0.01%)TPLP10.84▲ 0.1 (0.01%)TREET22.27▲ 0.55 (0.03%)TRG60.94▼ -0.4 (-0.01%)UNITY29.14▼ -0.27 (-0.01%)WTL1.33▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

United US-70 12 Months Installment Plan and Latest Price in March 2025

United Us 70 12 Months Installment Plan And Latest Price In March 2025
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

As Honda and other bikes continue to swarm the Pakistani market, locally made units like United also share a decent share, with entry-level bikes like US 70 remaining practical option for those seeking new ride on budget.

United US 70 offers smooth ride with good fuel efficiency which makes it an economical choice for daily commuters.

If you are not able to buy United 70 on cash, you can consider a 12-month installment plan which are now available for Lahore. With price of Atlas Honda’s entry-level bike reaching over, United offers more affordable alternative with the US 70 model, which is priced significantly lower.

United 70 Price in Pakistan

United US 70 Price is Rs112,000 in Pakistan.

United 70 Installment Plans 2025

3 Months Plan

Down Payment Monthly Installment
Rs. 0 Rs. 39,540

6 Months Installment Plan

Down Payment Monthly Installment
Rs. 33,570 Rs. 15,480

12 Months Installment Plan

Down Payment Monthly Installment
Rs. 33,570 Rs. 8,770
Note: These Installment Plans are from Local dealers in Lahore, please check prices from your nearest ones for comparison of rates

With new 12-month installment plan, purchasing the United 70cc bike has become even more accessible, with payments starting as low as Rs8770 per month.

United Us 70 Latest Price In Pakistan Installment Plans 2024

There are 3 different installment plans for United 70cc bike. For 3-month plan, there is no down payment required, and the monthly installment will be Rs39,500. For 6-month plan, you’ll need a down payment of Rs. 33,570, with a reduced monthly installment of Rs15,480. The 12-month monthly installment is lowest Rs. 8,770.

United Bikes 70, 125 and 150cc 2025 Models Oct Price Update in Pakistan

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Automobile, Featured

Is Suzuki Alto Safe for Motorway Driving? Full details here amid safety concerns

  • Automobile

Changan Alsvin Latest Installment Offer with Rs1Lac Discount; full details here

  • Automobile

Suzuki replacing Wagon R with new hatchback in Pakistan? full details here

  • Automobile

Honda Pridor 2025 model launched in Pakistan; See Price and Specs here

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer