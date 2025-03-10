AGL57.12▲ 3.16 (0.06%)AIRLINK175.73▲ 0.31 (0.00%)BOP13.12▲ 0.24 (0.02%)CNERGY7.54▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)DCL9.7▲ 0.31 (0.03%)DFML47.22▲ 0.22 (0.00%)DGKC125.88▼ -0.8 (-0.01%)FCCL43.91▼ -2.08 (-0.05%)FFL15.01▼ -0.15 (-0.01%)HUBC130.23▼ -1.81 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.34▲ 0.05 (0.00%)KEL4.5▲ 0.04 (0.01%)KOSM6.06▲ 0 (0.00%)MLCF56.03▼ -0.6 (-0.01%)NBP82.41▲ 0.85 (0.01%)OGDC214.77▼ -5.02 (-0.02%)PAEL40.9▼ -0.61 (-0.01%)PIBTL9.75▼ -0.13 (-0.01%)PPL181.48▼ -5.15 (-0.03%)PRL34.22▼ -0.68 (-0.02%)PTC23.06▼ -0.47 (-0.02%)SEARL95.72▲ 0.76 (0.01%)TELE7.87▲ 0 (0.00%)TOMCL32.05▼ -0.03 (0.00%)TPLP10.98▲ 0.05 (0.00%)TREET21.12▲ 0.03 (0.00%)TRG60.5▲ 1.3 (0.02%)UNITY29.42▲ 0.14 (0.00%)WTL1.35▲ 0 (0.00%)

Govt employees to get Advance Salaries on March 21 for Eid ul-Fitr 2025; full details here

Govt Employees To Get Advance Salaries On March 21 For Eid Ul Fitr 2025 Full Details Here
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

KARACHI – Sigh of relief for government employees in Sindh as provincial government announced advance salaries ahead of Eidul Fitar 2025.

The noble gesture was made for public sector employees who can have preparations for major Islamic festival before the end of this month.

The advance salaries will be disbursed on March 21 Friday, giving government sector employees financial flexibility to prepare for celebrations. The decision is said to be a thoughtful initiative to ease financial burden on workers during the holiday season and ensure they can meet their expenses comfortably.

Advance salaries is expected to bring relief to thousands of government employees, making their Eid celebrations even more joyful.

Eidul Fitr 2025

Eidul Fitr 2025, one of two major Islamic festivals, is expected to be an extended breath from March 29 to April 6. Eid is likely to be observed on March 31, with the crescent moon visible on March 30.

The first three days of Eid fall from Monday to Wednesday, couple with weekend. Speculation suggests the government may announce a five-day official holiday, and with extra leave on Thursday and Friday, the break could extend to nine days. The final schedule depends on the official moon sighting.

Five or Six Eid Holidays? Pakistanis to get ‘week-long’ break on Eidul Fitr 2025

 

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Business, Featured

Pakistan records remittances inflow of $3.1 billion in February 2025

  • Featured, Islamabad

Pollen count in Islamabad today – 10 March 2025

  • Pakistan

Pakistan among cheapest countries to visit: Here’s detailed report for tourists

  • Pakistan

Travel agents refuse Umrah visa to these Pakistani pilgrims

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer