Expected holidays for Islamabad schools for Eidul Fitr 2025

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Directorate Education is the competent authority to issue schedule of holidays, including Eidul Fitr break, for all federal schools.

Eidul Fitr is celebrated to mark the end of holy month of Ramazan. As the commencement of an Islamic month depends on the moon sighting, the decision about the Shawwal moon is taken by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

As per the predictions, Ramazan is likely to last for 29 days in Pakistan. It means Eidul Fitr is expected to fall on March 31 to bring five-day break for students of Islamabad schools.

However, the break solely depends on when the moon for holy month of Shawwal is sighted. The moon sighting committee is set to meet on Ramazan 29 (March 30).

If the Shawwal month is spotted on March 30, the first day of Eid Al Fitr 2025 will be observed on March 31 (Monday). It means there will public holidays from March 31 to April 2. When these holidays combine with the Saturday and Sunday weekly offs, it makes a five-day break.

If the Shawwal moon is not sighted on March 30, the Eid holidays will start from April 1 to April 3. When this scheduled is combined with weekend holidays and potential Monday’s holiday, it will make six-day break.

The directorate will take the decision about holidays in light of the announcement of the Ruet-e-Hilal committee.