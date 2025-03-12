Update on fresh currency notes for Eidul Fitr 2025 in Pakistan

KARACHI – As the Eidul Fitr draws closer, people have started efforts to get crisp, fresh currency notes of various denominations to distribute “Eidi” among children.

Eidi is a traditional cash gift given by elders of a family to children and on this occasion, new currency notes are used as it makes children happy.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) issues fresh currency notes worth millions of rupees on Eidul Fitr every year.

Update on Fresh Currency Notes for Eid 2025

The central bank has so far issued no statement whether it will issue fresh currency notes this year. It is recalled that it had not issued the new notes on the eve of Eidul Fitr in 2023.

SMS Service to Get Fresh Currency Notes

In past, SBP had issued an SMS service for citizens to get fresh currency notes from nearby bank branches.

Under this facility, a person sent an SMS message comprising his/her 13 digits CNIC/Smart card number along with the desired e-branch ID [e.g. 32453-3454432-1(space)KHI001] to short code 8877.

In return, the person received an SMS containing redemption code, e-branch address and the code validity period. Redemption code received by the customer was valid for two working days as per the mentioned dates in the SMS.

The customer later approached the concerned e-branch along with his/her original CNIC/Smart card, a photocopy of the CNIC/Smart card and transaction code received from 8877 to obtain fresh currency notes.

An individual was eligible to obtain three packets ofRs.10 denomination and one packet each of Rs 50 & Rs. 100.

When is Eidul Fitr 2025?

As per prediction, the Eidul Fitr 2025 is expected to fall on March 31

will not issue fresh currency notes for the general public this time, the central bank’s spokesperson confirmed TheNews.com.pk.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) used to issue fresh currency notes on the eve of Eidul Fitr (Monday) with people enjoying five or six holidays.

A final decision regarding the Eid will be made by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.