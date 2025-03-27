Single Tola Gold Prices in Pakistan touch record high of Rs321,000; Check full rates

KARACHI – Gold Rates in Pakistan witnessed a continued hike, with price touching new high of Rs321,000 on Thursday.

Data shared by Saraffa Association shows price of single tola moving up by Rs3,200 to Rs321,000 while cost of 10 grams of gold has increased by Rs 2,743, pushing it to Rs 275,205.

Today Gold Rates

Gold Type Old Price New Price Jump Per Tola Rs 317,800 Rs 321,000 3,200+ 10 Grams Rs 272,462 Rs 275,205 2,740+

This surge in local market is directly linked to increase in international market, with price per ounce rising by $31 to new high of $3,052.

Gold Rates in Pakistan This Week

Dates Price 24-March Rs318,600 22-March Rs318,000 21-March Rs318,800 20-March Rs320,800 19-March Rs319,000 18-March Rs317,350 17-March Rs314,800

Silver also saw significant gains, with one tola now priced at Rs 3,580, marking an increase of Rs 105. Globally, silver prices rose by $1 to reach $34.10 per ounce.

The sharp increase in both gold and silver prices is expected to have a substantial impact on local markets, as both metals remain popular investment choices in Pakistan.