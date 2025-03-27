Gold rate in Pakistan today, 27 March, 2025

KARACHI—The price of gold reached an all-time high in Pakistan on Thursday, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association. It was recorded on March 27, 2025, at PKR 321,300 for 24-karat gold.
Moreover, the rate of the precious metal stood at the price of 24-karat gold at Rs 275,470 per 10g.
Latest Gold Prices in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|PKR 321,300
|PKR 3,421
|Lahore
|PKR 321,300
|PKR 3,421
|Islamabad
|PKR 321,300
|PKR 3,421
|Peshawar
|PKR 321,300
|PKR 3,421
|Quetta
|PKR 321,300
|PKR 3,421
|Sialkot
|PKR 321,300
|PKR 3,421
|Hyderabad
|PKR 321,300
|PKR 3,421
|Faisalabad
|PKR 321,300
|PKR 3,421
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|PKR 321,300
|Per 10Gram Gold
|PKR 275,470
|Per Gram Gold
|PKR 27,547
Note: It is pertinent to mention that the price of gold in Pakistan fluctuates several times per the international market, so the cost is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.