Gold rate in Pakistan today, 27 March, 2025

KARACHI—The price of gold reached an all-time high in Pakistan on Thursday, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association. It was recorded on March 27, 2025, at PKR 321,300 for 24-karat gold.

Moreover, the rate of the precious metal stood at the price of 24-karat gold at Rs 275,470 per 10g.

Latest Gold Prices in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad