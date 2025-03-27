AGL67.11▼ -1.95 (-0.03%)AIRLINK173.68▼ -2.21 (-0.01%)BOP10.82▼ -0.16 (-0.01%)CNERGY8.26▲ 0.26 (0.03%)DCL9.06▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)DFML44.6▼ -0.07 (0.00%)DGKC135.33▲ 2.34 (0.02%)FCCL46.41▲ 0.29 (0.01%)FFL16.14▲ 0.07 (0.00%)HUBC146.32▲ 2.36 (0.02%)HUMNL13.4▲ 0.05 (0.00%)KEL4.39▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)KOSM5.93▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)MLCF59.66▲ 0.16 (0.00%)NBP76.29▼ -0.84 (-0.01%)OGDC232.73▼ -0.02 (0.00%)PAEL47.98▲ 0.5 (0.01%)PIBTL10.4▼ -0.18 (-0.02%)PPL191.48▼ -1.82 (-0.01%)PRL36.83▼ -0.17 (0.00%)PTC23.2▼ -0.57 (-0.02%)SEARL98.76▼ -1.11 (-0.01%)TELE7.73▼ -0.02 (0.00%)TOMCL33.99▼ -0.78 (-0.02%)TPLP10.75▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)TREET22.29▼ -0.51 (-0.02%)TRG66.01▲ 0.87 (0.01%)UNITY28.36▼ -0.22 (-0.01%)WTL1.32▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)

Gold rate in Pakistan today, 27 March, 2025

KARACHI—The price of gold reached an all-time high in Pakistan on Thursday, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association. It was recorded on March 27, 2025, at PKR 321,300 for 24-karat gold.

Moreover, the rate of the precious metal stood at the price of 24-karat gold at Rs 275,470 per 10g.

Latest Gold Prices in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad

City Gold Silver
Karachi PKR 321,300 PKR 3,421
Lahore PKR 321,300 PKR 3,421
Islamabad PKR 321,300 PKR 3,421
Peshawar PKR 321,300 PKR 3,421
Quetta PKR 321,300 PKR 3,421
Sialkot PKR 321,300 PKR 3,421
Hyderabad PKR 321,300 PKR 3,421
Faisalabad PKR 321,300 PKR 3,421
Gold Rates Gold 24K Today
Per Tola Gold PKR 321,300
Per 10Gram Gold PKR 275,470
Per Gram Gold PKR 27,547

Note: It is pertinent to mention that the price of gold in Pakistan fluctuates several times per the international market, so the cost is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.

